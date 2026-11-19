The Philadelphia Eagles had to do something.

Coming out of their Week 10 bye, Saquon Barkley was the only active running back on Philadelphia's 53-man roster, and Barkley is banged up, as he's been playing through hamstring and back injuries in recent weeks. So, the Eagles made a move by signing back Jaydon Blue to the active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Blue previously appeared in Philadelphia's two most recent games against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, but he didn't receive any carries in either game. That will likely change this week.

Jaydon Blue to provide support for Saquon Barkley against Steelers

With Blue as the only active back on the roster behind Barkley, he's almost guaranteed to get his first carries of the season, as the Birds have been cautious about Barkley's workload given the injury issues that he's dealing with. The last couple of weeks it was Elijah Mitchell in the role of the other back behind Barkley, but the team clearly wants to go in a different direction with Blue this week. Meanwhile, Mitchell is back down on the practice squad.

In five games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, Blue tallied 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.4 yards per carry. It makes sense that the Eagles would want to see if they could potentially get some similar production out of the Texas product.

Barkley may be a bit healthier than he was before the bye thanks to an extra week of rest, so it remains to be seen how many carries he'll receive against Pittsburgh. It's possible that he'll be able to handle an increased workload, but the team will still certainly want to mix things up by sending Blue in for some plays at least.

The Eagles also opened the practice window for running back Will Shipley, who has been sidelined for the past month due to a partial tear of his plantar fascia in his foot. That means that Shipley is trending towards a return to on-field action, but it's unlikely that he'll be ready by the weekend. So, Blue should have an opportunity to show his stuff.

A showcase opportunity for Blue

Blue is currently on a one-year contract, which means that he'll be a free agent over the offseason. Perhaps he'll be able to use his upcoming on-field opportunity to showcase his skills in order to help himself out at the negotiating table in a few months.

If he performs well in his role, it could encourage the Eagles to consider bringing him back next season as a depth piece. He could also be auditioning for other teams, but the Eagles will have first dibs, as Blue will be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that the Eagles will be able to dictate whether they want to bring him back, or not. How he plays in the coming week(s) could have a major impact on his football future.

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