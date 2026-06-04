Eagles Backup QB Competition Is Wide Open, Even If Team Has QB2 Already In Place

The Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. So why are their questions surrounding his job?

On the depth chart, Tanner McKee is the QB2 of the Eagles. As long as McKee is on the roster, he's going to be the QB2.

Notice the key words here.

The Eagles have been alternating the QB2 snaps in the voluntary minicamp practices, which is common at this time of year and easy to downplay. Last week, the Eagles told reporters Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton split the QB2 reps -- McKee got one practice and Dalton got the next one.

In the open OTA practice last week, Dalton had the majority of the QB2 reps. McKee had the majority the day before. For this week's open practice to the media, McKee was expected to receive the bulk of the QB2 snaps -- based on how the practices were scheduled.

The optics are there the Eagles want to get a longer look at Dalton, and that's what this portion of the spring is for. Whether it's luck of the draw McKee wasn't getting the bulk of the QB2 reps during the open practices, or simply a change in schedule, it's easy to determine the Eagles have a quarterback conundrum.

Is McKee the odd man out?

McKee is heading into the final year under his rookie contract and the Eagles have Jalen Hurts entrenched as the starter. The Eagles could bring McKee back as a QB2, but McKee has shown in limited action he's capable enough to earn a starting opportunity somewhere else.

The Eagles can sense that as well, so why not take advantage of the situation? As the summer drags on, perhaps a quarterback on another team gets injured or a franchise isn't satisfied with their backup quarterback situation.

There are plenty of quarterbacks available on the Eagles. McKee is the one that can fetch the most in return.

No disrespect to Dalton, but he's 38 years old and will be turning 39 in October. While Dalton can still start games here and there, wouldn't it be beneficial for the Eagles just to keep him for this season?

Dalton's NFL career is coming to a close while McKee's is just beginning. There's value towards having a QB2 with a strong arm and cerebral knowledge of the game. The Eagles could hold onto McKee for that reason.

Or they could simply trade McKee and get a high Day 3 pick in return, which would be valuable to them for 2027. Remember, the Eagles have collected assets after trading A.J. Brown and more would come by dealing McKee.

McKee and Dalton are in a competition of sorts for the QB2 role. The competition revolves around how long McKee will be in Philadelphia.

The Eagles aren't keeping four QBs

The Eagles do have a quarterback problem -- albeit a good one.

Hurts and McKee are an excellent QB1 and QB2 for any roster, perhaps the strongest in the league given how much the Eagles value havinga QB2. Add Dalton to the mix and teh Eagles have an excellent depth chart at the most important position in football.

The Eagles value quarterbacks so much they used a fifth-round pick on Cole Payton, who is a developmental project for this season. While the Eagles have four quarterbacks currently on the roster, they aren't keeping all four.

Payton doesn't look like a player who will be cut this summer, rather having the opportunity to grow as a QB3. The Eagles have cut Day 3 quarterbacks before, namely Clayton Thorson and Kyle McCord. Both of those players were horrendous in their first summer with the Eagles.

The jury is still out on Payton, who provides a unique skill set that the Eagles like. Philadelphia did the same with McKee four years ago, and look how he turned out.

McKee is the asset the Eagles can flip for a good draft pick or two, setting the front office up for an even bigger move down the road. The more draft picks the Eagles have, the more assets.

Dalton isn't fetching a high Day 3 pick and Payton is a developmental player that has the makings of a QB3 this year.

The optics are there. The Eagles aren't likely to be keeping four quarterbacks on the roster come September.