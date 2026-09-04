Projected Week 1 Eagles Depth Chart (With Analysis) After Roster Cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles have a 53-man roster in place.

The next assignment? Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

This is a huge game for the Eagles, not just to establish an early stake in the division, but to showcase what all the hype is about with this reconstructed roster. This is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

How will the Eagles look come Week 1? Here's a projected depth chart before the official one comes out next week.

Offense

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team QB Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Andy Dalton Cole Payton RB Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley WR DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown WR Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Slot WR Makai Lemon Elijah Moore TE Dallas Goedert Johnny Mundt Eli Stowers E.J. Jenkins LT Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson LG Landon Dickerson Drew Kendall C Cam Jergens Willie Lampkin RG Tyler Steen Micah Morris RT Lane Johnson Markel Bell

The Eagles offense certainly will look different this year, and there are a few issues that need to be settled.

Nick Sirianni nor Howie Roseman will name a QB2 yet, citing a "competitive advantage." McKee was the "leader" of the competition at the end of the preseason, so let's assume he's the QB2. The Eagles may still be looking for a QB2, but they don't have to make that decision by Week 1.

Wicks is the WR2 and Lemon will start in the slot. The Eagles are set with their starting wideouts and at tight end. As for the backup tight ends, Jenkins is expected to get the nod over Stowers since he's ready to play. Stowers still needs some work with blocking and getting acclimated to the league.

The backup offensive linemen have their roles. Kendall is the No. 3 guard and is the top option behind Dickerson and Steen. The Eagles didn't name a No. 3 tackle, but it's believed Bell would enter for Lane Johnson at right tackle. Fred Johnson is the veteran of the second team offensive line, and would also be an option at left and right tackle (Johnson is more comfortable on the left side).

Defense

Position 1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team DE Jonathan Greenard Arnold Ebiketie A.J. Epenesa DT Jordan Davis Byron Young Ty Robinson DT Jalen Carter Moro Ojomo DE Jalyx Hunt Nolan Smith Off-ball LB Zack Baun Smael Mondon Off-ball LB Jihaad Campbell Jeremiah Trotter Jr. CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo CB Tariq Woolen Jonathan Jones Slot CB Cooper DeJean Jonathan Jones Mac McWilliams S Andrew Mukuba S Marcus Epps Michael Carter

The Eagles defense is set up to be one of the best in the NFL, filled with young talent across the board.

The pass rush is deep if Greenard is healthy, and he should be ready at some point in September. While Greenard heals from his pectoral injury, Hunt will play at right defensive end and Smith on the left. When Greenard is back, it remains to be seen if Hunt will move over to the left side or stay on the right.

Ojomo is considered a starter and will rotate with Carter and Davis. Defensive tackle may be the deepest position on the Eagles, but off-ball linebacker is Vic Fangio's pick. The Eagles have their starters in Baun and Campbell, but Trotter Jr. could start for a lot of teams.

When the Eagles are in base defense, DeJean will be the starting safety next to Mukuba. In nickel, DeJean goes to the slot and Epps goes into safety. The Eagles haven't named a starting safety in nickel, but it's believed to be Epps.

Jones is the backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot. He missed most of camp with a shoulder injury.

Special teams

Position Player K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann LS Rocco Underwood KR Will Shipley PR Britain Covey

The Eagles kept Under wood on the 53-man roster, so he's the long snapper. Shipley and Tank Bigsby are the expected kick returners, but that will be determined the first week of practice.

Why is Covey on this if he's not on the 53? The Eagles have a practice squad elevation that would go to Covey for the first few weeks, since he's been the set punt returner for years. If Covey isn't the punt returner, Makai Lemon or Cooper DeJean would be the front runners for the job.

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