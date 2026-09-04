Projected Week 1 Eagles Depth Chart (With Analysis) After Roster Cuts
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The Philadelphia Eagles have a 53-man roster in place.
The next assignment? Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
This is a huge game for the Eagles, not just to establish an early stake in the division, but to showcase what all the hype is about with this reconstructed roster. This is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.
How will the Eagles look come Week 1? Here's a projected depth chart before the official one comes out next week.
Offense
Position
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
QB
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Andy Dalton
Cole Payton
RB
Saquon Barkley
Tank Bigsby
Will Shipley
WR
DeVonta Smith
Hollywood Brown
WR
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
Slot WR
Makai Lemon
Elijah Moore
TE
Dallas Goedert
Johnny Mundt
Eli Stowers
E.J. Jenkins
LT
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
LG
Landon Dickerson
Drew Kendall
C
Cam Jergens
Willie Lampkin
RG
Tyler Steen
Micah Morris
RT
Lane Johnson
Markel Bell
The Eagles offense certainly will look different this year, and there are a few issues that need to be settled.
Nick Sirianni nor Howie Roseman will name a QB2 yet, citing a "competitive advantage." McKee was the "leader" of the competition at the end of the preseason, so let's assume he's the QB2. The Eagles may still be looking for a QB2, but they don't have to make that decision by Week 1.
Wicks is the WR2 and Lemon will start in the slot. The Eagles are set with their starting wideouts and at tight end. As for the backup tight ends, Jenkins is expected to get the nod over Stowers since he's ready to play. Stowers still needs some work with blocking and getting acclimated to the league.
The backup offensive linemen have their roles. Kendall is the No. 3 guard and is the top option behind Dickerson and Steen. The Eagles didn't name a No. 3 tackle, but it's believed Bell would enter for Lane Johnson at right tackle. Fred Johnson is the veteran of the second team offensive line, and would also be an option at left and right tackle (Johnson is more comfortable on the left side).
Defense
Position
1st Team
2nd Team
3rd Team
DE
Jonathan Greenard
Arnold Ebiketie
A.J. Epenesa
DT
Jordan Davis
Byron Young
Ty Robinson
DT
Jalen Carter
Moro Ojomo
DE
Jalyx Hunt
Nolan Smith
Off-ball LB
Zack Baun
Smael Mondon
Off-ball LB
Jihaad Campbell
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
CB
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
CB
Tariq Woolen
Jonathan Jones
Slot CB
Cooper DeJean
Jonathan Jones
Mac McWilliams
S
Andrew Mukuba
S
Marcus Epps
Michael Carter
The Eagles defense is set up to be one of the best in the NFL, filled with young talent across the board.
The pass rush is deep if Greenard is healthy, and he should be ready at some point in September. While Greenard heals from his pectoral injury, Hunt will play at right defensive end and Smith on the left. When Greenard is back, it remains to be seen if Hunt will move over to the left side or stay on the right.
Ojomo is considered a starter and will rotate with Carter and Davis. Defensive tackle may be the deepest position on the Eagles, but off-ball linebacker is Vic Fangio's pick. The Eagles have their starters in Baun and Campbell, but Trotter Jr. could start for a lot of teams.
When the Eagles are in base defense, DeJean will be the starting safety next to Mukuba. In nickel, DeJean goes to the slot and Epps goes into safety. The Eagles haven't named a starting safety in nickel, but it's believed to be Epps.
Jones is the backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot. He missed most of camp with a shoulder injury.
Special teams
Position
Player
K
Jake Elliott
P
Braden Mann
LS
Rocco Underwood
KR
Will Shipley
PR
Britain Covey
The Eagles kept Under wood on the 53-man roster, so he's the long snapper. Shipley and Tank Bigsby are the expected kick returners, but that will be determined the first week of practice.
Why is Covey on this if he's not on the 53? The Eagles have a practice squad elevation that would go to Covey for the first few weeks, since he's been the set punt returner for years. If Covey isn't the punt returner, Makai Lemon or Cooper DeJean would be the front runners for the job.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL