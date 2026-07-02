Eagles P Braden Mann: Best Punter In Team History Rewarded As No. 22 Player In 2026

There may not be a better punter in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles than Braden Mann.

Mann was one of the top free agents this offseason, a player the franchise had to retain. Philadelphia made Mann one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL -- giving Mann a four-year, $14 million deal. The $3.5 million a year average is tied for the fifth-highest salary for a punter in the league.

This is a deal worth it for the Eagles.

Mann had the highest gross punting average in a season in franchise history in 2025 (49.9), beating his previous record from a season before (49.8). He actually owns the top three gross punting averages in a season in franchise history -- and Mann joined the Eagles in 2023.

He also has the franchise record for net punting average in a season in 2023 (43.9), but also owns the No. 2 net punting average (43.1) last season. His 57.0 punt average against the New York Giants this past season is a single-game franchise record.

The Eagles were wise to bring Mann back into the fold, as the best punter in franchise history will lead the punting unit for the next several years.

Why Mann is so important

Special teams is critical in the NFL, and Mann is one of the best punters in the game.

Mann elevated his game since joining the Eagles in 2023. The New York Jets waived Mann in August of 2023 after failing to find a trade partner for him. The Eagles lost a Super Bowl because their punter wasn't reliable the season prior, needing to elevate that position if they were to compete for a title.

The Eagles and Mann were a match made in heaven.

Mann averaged 45.4 yards per punt with the Jets and had a 39.3 net average. With the Eagles, those numbers elevated to 49.5 yards per punt and a 42.9 net. The percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line improved from 29.1% to 32.4%.

Not only has Mann become a better punter, he tries different versions of punts that have elevated his game. He's also the holder for Jake Elliott and has been consistent at getting the ball down for Ellliott, even if the Eagles kicker has struggled over the last two years.

Mann's punting got him a contract extension, but it's telling the Eagles got rid of the long snapper over the last few years in the field goal unit and not Mann. That also shows Mann's value in the organization.

The Eagles made sure Mann stuck around

Mann wanted to be in Philadelphia and the Eagles wante dto bring him back. Given all the franchise marks Mann has set since arriving three years ago, it was a no-brainer.

Just 29 years old, the Eagles will have Mann until the 2028 season. Mann will end up playing in Philadelphia for six seasons, and is just 31 games away from passing Donnie Jones for the most games by a punter in franchise history.

Punters don't have a long shelf life in Philadelphia, even if they are with the Eagles for a few seasons. Mann has an opportunity to seal his legend as the best punter to ever play for the Eagles.

He may already be there.

What happens if Mann gets hurt?

The Eagles would have to find a punter, but no one could replace what Mann provides as a punter -- and a holder.

There would be extensive tryouts to find a replacement for Mann, and special teams would take a massive hit.



"He's done an unbelievable job flipping the field and I still think he has one of the best hands in the NFL when it comes to a holding scenario," said Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay back in January. "But again, having to deal with a couple different long snappers due to injury, nothing really changed. You always knew that that operation with Braden out there being the holder was going to be down packed.

"So he's done a really, really nice job this year and we're looking forward to this upcoming game going against a very good returner, see what he could do against him."

In short, Mann is irreplaceable.

Why we ranked Mann here

Man made the top-25 list based on a final vote tally from three Eagles on SI voters: Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, insider John McMullen, and writer Ed Kracz. Mann finished in a tie for 22nd in the voting with 65 points, on a scale where the lowest points wins.

Kerr voted Mann 20th, McMullen 22nd, and Kracz 23rd. Here are where the other Eagles on the top-25 list landed so far.

No. 23 -- Makai Lemon

No. 24 -- Jake Elliott

No. 25 -- Tank Bigsby