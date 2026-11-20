PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Eight games remain, but in the watered-down NFC East, the Eagles are clinging to the hope that a winning run over that stretch could land them atop the division for a third straight year.

It’s a slim chance, but a chance nonetheless. To make it happen, it has to start with a win on Sunday against the 6-3 Steelers, who visit the 2-7 Eagles.

That said, here are some matchups to be mindful as the Eagles look to beat the Steelers, along with a final score prediction.

Eagles vs. tanking

Pros don’t like losing on purpose in a violent sport where a career can end at any time, but Philly would complain about a top-five draft pick if they lose out. That doesn’t mean the players will necessarily mail it in.

As left guard Landon Dickerson so aptly put it: “You don't make it to this highest level being a quitter when things get tough. That's not a professional athlete mindset. So, no matter what the circumstance is, we're gonna come in here every day and work and try and get better.”

With the NFC East as bad as it is, you never know what might happen if the Eagles find a way to keep the competitive fires burning and start winning.

“As we see that there's still hope, there are still things that are happening in our division that still provide hope that you can get this thing turned around,” said head coach Nick Sirianni.

Markel Bell vs. T.J. Watt

The Eagles rookie has struggled the past two games, particularly in pass protection. That’s not a good sign with T.J. Watt coming to town. Watt is tied for seventh in the league with 7.5 sacks and has 122.5 in his Hall of Fame career. He lines up primarily as the left-side outside linebacker, but he also moves to the right side in subpackages.

Markel Bell could have his hands full with T.J. Watt this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles nose tackles vs. Zach Frazier

Losing Jordan Davis in a trade opened a hole in the middle of the Eagles’ defense, specifically at nose tackle. It would help if the Eagles knew who their nose tackle would be. Davis was really their only one. Whoever it is—Ty Robinson and Byron Young will likely be the main players here—will have their hands full against Frazier, one of the best centers in the game.

Frazier is ranked first among 35 qualified centers in Pro Football Focus's overall grade (79.5), third in run blocking, and fourth in pass blocking. He hasn’t allowed a sack, with just seven pressures and three penalties on 532 offensive snaps.

Eagles defense vs. Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers’ QB is going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, but he is 4-3 against the Eagles in the regular season. All those games came with the Packers. It will be up to the Eagles' defense to put pressure on Rodgers. The defense is coming off a six-sack performance against the Giants, though linebacker Zack Baun, who had two of those, may not play due to a back injury.

Eagles special teams vs. Steelers’ special teams

Britain Covey should return from a knee injury that cost him the previous two games. His 12.6 yards per return are second-best in the NFL, while the Steelers' punt return coverage is ranked No. 8 in punt return yardage.

On kickoffs, the Steelers are ranked 30th in covering kicks but have a very good returner in Iowa rookie Kaden Wetjen.

Verdict

Eagles 22, Steelers 20

Season record: 8-1

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