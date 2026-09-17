Eagles WR Confidence Meter: How I Feel Regarding Each Pass Catcher Entering Week 2

Wide receiver was a huge question mark for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into Week 1. This is the result of trading a franchise wideout in A.J. Brown.

Fear of the unknown. Don't know what you have or the potential at wide reciever.

The Eagles revamped the wide receiver room. They acquired Dontayvion Wicks, signed Hollywood Brown, and drafted Makai Lemon. They still have DeVonta Smith as the No. 1 wide receiver as well.

On paper, the top four look pretty good. Production wise, you'd like to see more after the top two.

We'll be dropping a wide reciever confidence ranking every few weeks or so, but here's our first one following Week 1. This only goes towards the wideouts currently on the active roster.

1. Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks' debut as a WR2 couldn't have gone any better for the Eagles, as he was exactly what the passing game needed in Week 1. Wicks caught a 64-yard pass -- the longest of his career -- for his first catch with the Eagles and a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Jalen Hurts had a 135.4 passer rating targeting Wicks, who is going to free up DeVonta Smith as the WR1 if he keeps having performances like this.

2. DeVonta Smith

Smith had a good game returning as the WR1, which included the highlight 31-yard catch in the second half on third down (which led to a field goal).

Teams are going to cover Smith differently as the WR1, trying to take him out of the game. The Eagles also need to try to feed Smith more than the six targets he had, but Sunday was a solid start.

Smith made a big catch when he had to, which is why he's a WR1.

3. Hollywood Brown

Brown didn't play on Sunday nor had a catch, but he still could have helped this offense. It's mind boggling Brown didn't get at least one offensive snap in the game.

The Eagles could use from experience in the slot to ease Makai Lemon in. They also could use another deep ball receiver to help out Smith and Wicks. Why can't Brown fill that void? Especially if the Eagles are paying him $5 million this year.

Let's hope Brown doesn't enter Devin White territory, where he rarely sees the field.

4. Makai Lemon

The Eagles didn't do Lemon any favors in his debut, giving him passes behind the line of scrimmage and asking him to make plays in his debut. Perhaps the Eagles should ditch the bubble screens and target Lemon in the middle of the field.

We won't make make a mountains out of molehill in regards to lemon, but the Eagles are asking him to do too much. he needs to get his timing right with Jalen Hurts after missing all summer.

Lemon will get better, but the Eagles can't ruin his confidence. Play the veterans right now.

5. Elijah Moore

Moore was a game day inactive in Week 1, and it made sense since the Eagles weren't going to activate six wide receivers. Darius Cooper had a role on special teams and Makai Lemon was playing the slot.

The shocker was Brown playing as many snaps as Moore -- zero. The Eagles should ease Lemon in better and have Moore activated to play the slot if they are going to run "11 personnel" over 60% of the time. They also need to play more than 55 snaps.

With seven receivers, Moore is likely going to be inactive again. He could help this offense if given the opportunity.

6. Darius Cooper

Cooper has a role on special teams as a gunner and deserves to be active every week. I don't think he'll get many opportunities to catch passes with all the wide receivers on the active roster.

There are a lot of reasons to continue and develop Cooper, who had a good training camp. There are just too many wide receivers right now.

7. Britain Covey

Won't go too deep into Covey here. He's the best punt returner on the Eagles roster and he was going to be on the active roster sooner than later.

It would be surprising to see Covey get an offensive snap in Week 2, much alone a target.

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