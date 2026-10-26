Final Week 7 Injury Report Gives Desperate Eagles Offense a Huge Boost

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — It’s not exactly the cavalry riding to the Eagles’ offensive rescue for Monday night’s home game against the Cowboys, but it’s better than nothing.

Just hours before kickoff, Philly filled its three spots on the 53-man roster, adding:

Left guard Landon Dickerson

Tight end Grant Calcaterra

Tight end Eli Stowers

Calcaterra and Stowers have yet to play this season after being placed on injured reserve before the season opener. What’s interesting about these three names is that Zach Ertz is not among them. The thinking had been that the Eagles made a deal with the veteran tight end to return to Philly in exchange for adding him to the roster at some point.

This feels like the point, yet it didn’t happen.

Ertz is out of practice squad elevations, so the only way he can play again for the Eagles is to be added to the roster. Clearly, the team is higher on Calcaterra and the rookie Stowers right now.

Speaking of the practice squad, the Eagles elevated outside linebacker Keyshawn James-Newby for a second straight game and running back Elijah Mitchell.

Rookie TE Eli Stowers will finally make his long-awaited NFL debut against the Cowboys on Monday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adding Mitchell gives the Eagles three running backs for Monday’s game, as he and Barkley join Dameon Pierce.

Eagles hope offensive additions can spark run game

The return of Barkley and Dickerson should help the Eagles find some traction in the running game, and that would help Tanner McKee, who will make his second straight start in place of injured Jalen Hurts.

In last week’s loss to the Panthers, McKee attempted 45 passes while running the ball just 12 times against a Panthers defense that was one of the worst at stopping the run in the league. The Bay Buccaneers showed the Eagles how bad that run defense was on Sunday when the Bucs torched Carolina on the ground, with 49 runs for 258 yards. Baker Mayfield threw just 11 passes.

Yet, the Eagles insisted on letting McKee throw the ball and never took advantage of the Panthers’ inability to stop the run.

The return of several Eagles weapons should help ease the pressure on QB Tanner McKee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A more balanced attack against the Cowboys might help the Eagles snap a four-game losing streak. Having McKee throw the ball another 40-plus times doesn’t feel like a recipe for success, especially with the Eagles missing their top two playmakers—DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Tay Wicks (ankle).

That leaves the Eagles with a decimated receiver corps that includes rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

Dickerson will be playing his first game since the season-opening win over the Washington Commanders. He was placed on injured reserve the day after the game with a bone bruise.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (knee) was ruled out for the game against Dallas.

In addition to Smith and Wicks being ruled out in Saturday’s final injury report, the Eagles ruled out defensive back Michael Carter (abdomen) and OLB Nolan Smith (concussion).

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play. Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) was questionable on the final injury report, but he has yet to be ruled out at the time of writing.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.