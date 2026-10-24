Jalyx Hunt's New Injury Comments Show How Lucky Eagles Are

PHILADELPHIA – Players left the field at halftime for their respective locker rooms at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two weeks ago. All of them except Jalyx Hunt. Finally, a cart came out to take the Eagles' outside linebacker off the field.

It looked bad, with one leg bending awkwardly behind him and getting stuck there while helping stop the Jaguars on fourth-and-goal from inside the five as time expired on the second quarter.

Hunt wanted nothing to do with the cart. He waved it off. Hunt can laugh about it now, and he did at his locker earlier this week as the Eagles prepare for a Week 7 visit from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

“The group (text) chat was like, ‘Man, if you took that cart off, we would've been on your (butt),’” he said. “I don't know what it is; maybe it's an unwritten rule, but I'm only taking that cart if I physically cannot walk or I feel as if the season's over. So, I felt like I had enough strength to at least hobble off, so I was gonna do it.”

“Because that cart off, man, I've seen some, I've seen some nasty things happen. So, no, I didn't wanna be on with that group.”

Hunt hobbled, helped off with arms around a pair of trainers’ shoulders.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Presumably, the text chat included some teammates. Either way, Hunt was able to stand at his locker and meet with reporters, which indicates his season is not over. He was listed as a limited participant for the first two days of practice this week, which speaks volumes, as does the fact that he was not placed on injured reserve.

All signs point to a return this season for Jalyx Hunt after "terrifying" moment

It all means that Hunt, incredibly, will return, and in an Eagles season that has absorbed one body blow after another with injury, that is encouraging. The moment it happened, however, was frightening – “Terrifying” was his word.

“I haven't experienced an injury like that before in my football career; thank God I can say that,” he said. “I heard a pop, went down like that, felt how awkward the position was, knowing that's not a normal position for your body to be in. It was really scary. And then having to get that X-ray at the field and feeling how I was feeling, it was scary.”

Hunt then gave a shout out to his Pilates flexibility program for limiting the severity of the injury.

What ensued from that moment in London was sending out texts to family and friends to, he said, “to put prayer warriors out. My mom was praying for me, Dad was praying; it was scary.”

He then boarded the flight back to the U.S. It was one of the most uncomfortable flight she had ever endured, with his leg elevated and booted.

Uncertainty remains about when he will be able to play again, but at least it looks like it will be this season, and not in 2027.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.