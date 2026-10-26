3 Eagles in Danger of Landing on the Trade Block With a Dud vs. Cowboys in Week 7

Given the way the season has gone for the Eagles, there's a real chance they could be sellers leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

If the Eagles continue to slide down the standings in the NFC, they may look to recoup some value for guys that they don't view as long-term pieces.

They have three games remaining before the deadline, starting with a Monday night matchup with the rival Cowboys in Week 7. Here's a look at three Eagles players who could potentially be on the trade block after an underwhelming performance against Dallas.

1. Hollywood Brown, WR

Hollywood Brown has been a complete nonfactor for the Eagles through six weeks of the 2026 season. He's appeared in just one game for Philly and hasn't logged a single reception. But if he's ever going to have an impact for the Eagles, it will be against the Cowboys on Monday night when Philadelphia will be missing its top two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks.

Without Smith and Wicks, the Eagles and backup quarterback Tanner McKee will be forced to rely on the rest of the receivers on the roster, including Brown. If he doesn't play much or make an impact with the Eagles—who are in desperate need of production at the receiver spots—that should tell you all you need to know about his standing within the team.

Brown could already be considered a trade candidate heading into the deadline, and another quiet performance against Dallas will only hammer that home.

2. Elijah Moore, WR

Pretty much the exact same logic that was applied above to Brown could also be applied to wide receiver Elijah Moore, who has also been a non-factor for Philly. Moore has appeared in four games this season, but he has just one reception for four yards.

Elijah Moore's limited usage could indicate he isn't part of Philadelphia's long-term plans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, there should be increased opportunity for other receivers like Moore (and Brown) to step up against Dallas and fill the void left by Smith and Wicks. If Moore is unable to do so, then there's no reason for the Eagles not to try to move him prior to the deadline.

On the other hand, if he can demonstrate some value, perhaps the Eagles would want to hang onto him for the rest of the season.

3. Tariq Woolen, CB

Tariq Woolen won a ring as a cornerback for the Seahawks last season, and when the Eagles signed him to a one-year deal in free agency, they probably envisioned him filling a similar role in Philadelphia.

However, at this point it's pretty clear that the Eagles probably won't be competing for the Super Bowl this season, and Woolen could potentially fetch a decent return in a trade. If the Eagles don't view him as a piece that they're likely to bring back in free agency next year, it would make sense to try to get some value for him while they still can.

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