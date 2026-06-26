Grading Each Player In 2024 Eagles NFL Draft Class: Where They Stack Up Heading Into Year 3

If there was a grade for the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 draft class, it would be hard to give Howie Roseman and the front office anything but an "A."

The first three picks in the draft class -- Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt -- were vital pieces toward a Super Bowl championship. They all are premium players in the Eagles defense -- and will be for years to come.

What about the rest of the 2024 draft class on the Eagles? How have they graded out and where do they stcak up on this roster heading into year three.

Will some of these players even be on the team heading into year three? What about the players on the 2024 draft class that aren't on the roster?

The 2024 Eagles draft class deserves an "A" heading into year three. What about the grade for each individual player?

1st round: Quinyon Mitchell

Grade: A+

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The Eagles were right 100 times over taking Mitchell over Terrion Arnold in the draft, as Mitchell is one of the elite cornerbacks in football. Mitchell was runner up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in year one and was a First Team All-Pro by his second season -- the first Eagles cornerback to earn that honor since Lito Sheppard in 2004.

A strange but true fact, Mitchell has four interceptions in the playoffs -- but none in the regular season. He has a 32.7 passer rating allowed when targeted in the playoffs.

Mitchell is one of the elite corners in football heading into year three.

2nd round: Cooper DeJean

Grade: A+

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There isn't any other grade to give DeJean, who already earned a First Team All-Pro selection as a slot cornerback. DeJean is already one of the elite slot cornerbacks in the NFL, as he still hasn't allowed a touchdown pass in the slot.

DeJean has allowed just one passing touchdown in 966 coverage snaps over two seasons. He's one of the top tacking corners in the game and playmakers in the slot.

DeJean has been a home run selection for the Eagles. He still has scored more touchdowns in the slot (1) then given up (0).

3rd round: Jalyx Hunt

Grade: A

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For a player that was selected as a developmental piece with hopes he can contribute in the long term, Hunt has already contributed in a major way for this Eagles defense.

Hurt had a 16.9% pressure rate in year two with the Eagles, taking his game to another level once Jaelan Phillips arrived. Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played). He was the first Eagles player to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in a season.

A major contributor to the Eagles defense in the 2024 postseason, Hunt made his mark that January. Hunt had nine pressures, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits and a 14.5% pressure rate while playing 37.9% of the snaps in a rotation with Smith and Josh Sweat.

Hunt is heading into yera three with an opportunity to start with Jonathan Greenard. He has a bright future ahead of him.

4th round: Will Shipley

Grade: C

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Shipley has been fine in his two years with the Eagles. He had an opportunity to be the No. 2 running back last season, but the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby in September. Shipley had just 14 carries for 49 yards (3.5 yards per carry) as the No. 3 running back.

While Shipley is the primary kick returner on the Eagles, he'll be battling for a roster spot with Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell. This is a crucial year three for Shipley, as he hasn't evolved into the No. 2 running back role yet.

Shipley did average 5.1 yards per carry in his rookie year, so he's shown some explosiveness.

5th round: Ainias Smith

Grade: F

Smith has a disaster since he was drafted by the Eagles, struggling to catch a football in practice and it clearly affected the mental aspect of his game.

The Eagles moved on from Smith after his rookie season, and he ended up with the Panthers practice squad. He had seven catches for 41 yards in his lone year with the Eagles.

5th round: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Grade: A-

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The Eagles have to be impressed with how Trotter has developed. An instinctual player that had the tutelage of his father, Trotter Jr. has come into his own as a linebacker and has been a playmaker on special teams.

Trotter Jr. could start for the Eagles at linebacker, as he's the No. 3 linebacker on this team behind Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He's a starting linebacker in the NFL, and could get that opportunity down the line.

5th round: Trevor Keegan

Grade: D

Keegan spent his rookie season on the 53-man roster, but played just one game. He never developed into a guard the Eagles projected, and Philadelphia waived him last August. Keegan was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys, so he couldn't develop on the Eagles practice squad.

Keegan will be fighting for a roster spot on the Cowboys this year.

6th round: Johnny Wilson

Grade: C+

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Give Wilson credit for sticking around, especially since he's become a reliable pass catcher for Jalen Hurts when targeted. Wilson missed his entire second season with a knee and ankle injury, but had 5 catches for 38 yards in year one.

Battling for a roster spot heading into year three, Wilson had a good spring -- even as the Eagles revamped at wide receiver. If the Eagles need a wideout to do the dirty work, Wilson is that player.

6th round: Dylan McMahon

Grade: D-

McMahon didn't make the Eagles 53-man roster in his rookie season and ended up on the practice squad. He signs with the Los Angeles Rams in September and remained with the Rams, playing just one game there.

McMahon will be batting for a roster spot on the Rams this summer.