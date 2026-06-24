Jonathan Greenard's $98 Million Contract Will Look Like a Steal By Next June

Jonathan Greenard wasn't the pass rusher the Philadelphia Eagles initially wanted this offseason.

That pass rusher was already employed by the Eagles, Jaelan Phillips.

The Eagles used a 2026 third-round pick to acquire Phillips and the trade paid massive dividends for Phillips and the Eagles defense. It was a match made in heaven.

All the Eagles had to do was make sure Phillips returned, and they had every intension of bringing him back. The free agent market was too great, as Phillips landed a deal with the Carolina Panthers that paid him $30 million a year.

That was too rich for the Eagles' blood, so Philadelphia pivoted. The Eagles had a Plan B in the works, and that centered around Jonathan Greenard.

The terms of the deal took a while, but the Eagles were able to acquire Greenard and sign him to a four-year, $98 million extension on draft night. The Eagles had their No. 1 pass rusher in Greenard, who was one of the elite pass rushers in the league in 2023 and 2024.

Last season wasn't Greenard's finest, yet that are signs Greenard is primed for a massive 2026 campaign. The Eagles may have a steal regarding Greenard -- and his contract.

Greenard's advanced numbers show he's primed for a big year

Greenard had just 3.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season, but his pass rushing numbers were better than sacks and quarterback hits. The Eagles' biggest offseason acquisition actually was getting to the quarterback, even though the sack totals didn't show it.

Greenard's pressure rate was a career-high 18.1% last season in 12 games. Pressure rate is a sign a pass rusher is getting to the quarterback and disrupting his timing in the pocket, even though the sack total isn't showing in the box score.

This is coming off a season which Greenard had a 15.9% pressure rate (was was his previous career high). Greenard had 80 pressures and 12 sacks that season, his first year in Minnesota after signing a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings.

Stating the obvious, Greenard outperformed that deal. Even with a season-ending shoulder injury that lingered throughout the 2025 season, Greenard was still getting to the quarterback.

Greenard's pressure rate has been one of the best over the last two seasons. His 16.7% pressure rate in that span is seventh in the NFL (minimum 500 pass rushing snaps), and it's led to getting to the quarterback in the past.

There's a good chance Greenard is primed for a double-digit sack season again, especially with Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt benefitting form having Greenard around.

The bargain in Greenard's deal

Greenard has an average annual salary of $24.5 million a year, which is tied with Montez Sweat for 15th in the NFL. That's already a team-friendly deal in the Eagles' favor, but it could get even more massive in the years to come.

If Greenard has a big season, his $60 million guaranteed will be a bargain with the contracts skyrocketing towards pass rushers. Byron Young is due for a massive extension and will be a free agent after the season, same with Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Amongst the younger pass rushers that will become extension eligible, Jared Verse is a player that's set to alter the market with the Cleveland Browns. Will McDonald IV is also extension eligible.

Some of these pass rushers will pass Greenard over the next year or two, and this doesn't count the players who are in line for third contracts that are already getting paid more than Greenard. Good bet Jalyx Hunt nor Nolan Smith -- Greenard's teammates -- won't make more than him either (and both are good pass rushers).

The Eagles were fortunate to get Greenard in his prime year, as they should be able to get two very good years from Greenard. That's enough to justify the contract and make the deal a bargain.

By the time Greenard is on the back end of his deal (2028 and 2029), the Eagles will have an out. If Greenard is highly productive over the next two years, the deal is a steal.