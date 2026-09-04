Eagles Announce Weeks 'Kelly Green' and Alternate Uniforms Will Be Worn This Season

The Philadelphia Eagles don't release a full uniform schedule like the rest of the NFL. They prefer to announce their uniform combination by week, even if they already know what their wearing every week (the league asks teams to send in their uniform schedule during the summer).

Regardless, the Eagles did announce when they will be wearing their alternate uniforms this season. The Eagles will be wearing their throwback "Kelly Green" uniforms twice in 2026 and their alternate black uniforms once this year.

When will the Eagles wear their "Kelly Green" uniforms?

Week 9 -- vs. Giants (Sunday, November 8)

Week 16 -- vs. Texans (Christmas Eve)

When will the Eagles were their alternate black uniforms (black helmet, black pants)?

Week 15 -- vs. Seahawks (Saturday, December 19)

Analysis

The Eagles can wear their "Kelly Green" uniforms up to three times a season, but only announced two dates this year. They wore the "Kelly Green" uniforms at home against the Giants, on the road against the Cowboys, and at home against the Commanders -- all their NFC East games.

This year, they will wear their "Kelly Green" jerseys for home games only -- at least that's what the Eagles announced. The "Kelly Green" jerseys have been worn seven times since returning in the 2023 season, as the Eagles have a 5-2 record in the jerseys. They lost both games in the "Kelly Green" jerseys last year.

The alternate uniform combination with the black helmet, black jersey, and black pants has been around since the black helmet debuted in 2022. That uniform combination has been worn once every season, and the Eagles have gone 3-1 in the alternate black uniforms.

The Eagles have worn their black helmet for at least one road game a year since 2024, normally with the white jersey and the black pants -- but that date has yet to be announced. The Eagles are 5-1 when wearing the black helmets since they debuted in 2022.

Is this the last year of the alternate black uniforms?

This remains unclear, but there has been discussion of bringing the while "Kelly Green" uniforms back to match the home "Kelly Green" throwback worm by the team from 1985 to 1995.

The NFL allows the use of four uniforms in a set -- so one of the uniforms would have to be dropped if a white "Kelly Green" jersey came back. The home and road jerseys have not been replaced in 30 years and are unlikely to be replaced any time soon.

The home "Kelly Green" uniform is too popular, so that's not going anywhere. The black alternate jerseys are the top candidate to be shelved, assuming the Eagles want to go to two throwback uniforms.

There will be a "Rivalries" uniform added to the collection in 2027, which the Eagles will wear once a year. That will be added to the current uniform set as a fifth uniform, so no uniform will hav eto be dropped to make room for it.

The Eagles have teased a white helmet with the "Kelly Green" wing, which was worn from 1970-1973 -- a modern version of the helmet. Perhaps that helmet will be used with the "Rivalries" uniform that will debut next year.

There is momentum to bring back the white "Kelly Green" uniforms -- and Jalen Hurts has endorsed a return. That won't be announced until 2027.

Enjoy the black alternate jerseys while they are in the rotation, as they have been around since 2003.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!