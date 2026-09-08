PHILADELPHIA — Stick around the NFL long enough and you’ll learn what’s old will become new again.

How else can you explain a newer generation treating traditional play-action like some cutting-edge tactic after growing up on RPOs and zone-read mechanics from the gun and pistol?

Faking a run is as old as the forward pass itself. John Heisman and Knute Rockne were among the original innovators.

In the NFL, George Halas and the Chicago Bears get credit for the modern play-fake after using it to bury the Washington Redskins, 73-10, in the 1940 NFL Championship Game.

What we’re seeing now is the Pendulum Effect. The old-school play-action look — once overwhelmed by athletic quarterbacks reading edge defenders as the plus-one in the run game — has become the novelty again.

Defenses are putting more defensive backs on the field, lightening the box, and living in two-high umbrella coverages while disguising intent. The goal is to force offenses to stay patient and wait for the mistake that always seems one snap away.

That creates an opening on the other side. Offenses that can force base personnel, or at least drag a safety into the box, often to get to attack single-high coverage in the passing game.

The Eagles are seemingly late to that party.

According to SumerSports, NFL offenses were under center 27.8% of the time in 2023, 29.2% in 2024, and spiked to 34.1% last season.

The tight-end-heavy Los Angeles Rams led that dramatic increase, lining up under center 57.5% of the time and finishing third in under-center EPA. League-wide, under-center EPA was slightly negative in 2023 and 2024 (-0.06 and -0.02) before turning positive last season at 0.01.

Indianapolis and Buffalo also thrived from under center. Shane Steichen’s Colts ranked first in EPA per play despite ranking 23rd in usage (old Philadelphia habits die hard).

The Eagles ranked 27th in under-center rate last season and are expected to raise that number sharply. The catch is that the easiest way to manipulate personnel is through the tight end room, and with Week 1 approaching, Philadelphia has only one proven piece: Dallas Goedert.

Copycats

Aug 30, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay at press conference at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trying to shoehorn Johnny Mundt, E.J. Jenkins, or undeveloped rookie Eli Stowers into a Rams-style package is a stretch.

Sean McVay has five tight ends who can play: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, and Max Klare.

Getting under center is not a revolution in LA. It was a response by McVay to the personnel he currently has.

It’s somewhat troubling that the Eagles don’t see that.

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