I’m Shocked the Eagles Didn’t Trade These 3 Players at the Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and it's safe to say that it felt like a normal day for Eagles fans. Outside of a failed deal that would've sent EDGE Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a sixth-round pick, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stuck with the status quo, deciding Monday's blockbuster Jordan Davis trade with the Jaguars was all that needed to be done.

While the return for Davis was great, it's hard to be too excited about Philadelphia's trade deadline performance. After all, it isn't often that the Eagles have an opportunity to blow things and restock their draft capital, given that they're usually firmly in the Super Bowl conversations.

With that in mind, it's a surprise to see that the Eagles decided to keep this trio rather than trade them when they had the chance.

1. Riq Woolen, CB

When it came to potential trade chips, Riq Woolen was among the Eagles' likeliest candidates to be moved. A one-year contract made him the perfect rental option for contending teams, while his Super Bowl-winning experience from his time in Seattle only added to what he could've brought to the table.

Instead, Woolen will remain in Philadelphia until the end of the season, at least. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler reported that even though "multiple teams" attempted a trade, "a deal that made sense for both sides never progressed beyond initial conversations."

It'll be interesting to see what Woolen does in the second half of the season; either giving the Eagles more reasons to keep him or walk away in March. His 52.7 coverage grade is a new career-low performance, according to Pro Football Focus, meaning he'll need to seriously step up if Philadelphia doesn't want to regret keeping him.

2. Dallas Goedert, TE

Despite spending all of his career in Philly, Dallas Goedert was another veteran viewed as one of the Eagles' biggest trade candidates.

Like, Woolen, Goedert is on an expiring deal, and no one would've blamed the team if they had done right by the 31-year-old tight end and trade to a Super Bowl contender. That didn't happen, though, forcing Goedert to spend the rest of the season on one of the more uncompetitive Eagles teams he's played for in the last nine seasons.

Goedert has now played on one-year contracts in back-to-back seasons, so it remains to be seen whether the Eagles will attempt the hat trick. Goedert is averaging career lows in yards per catch (9.9) and success rate (45.2%), so he'll likely need significant improvements if he wants to reach Year 10 in Philly.

3. Landon Dickerson, OG

With all the changes that the offensive line has undergone, Eagles fans were prepared to see guard Landon Dickerson shipped out of town this week. Several teams around the NFL needed interior O-line help, so why not turn to a former Super Bowl Champion with over 90 games between the regular season and playoffs under his belt?

Fast-forward past the deadline, and Dickerson is still an Eagle as he finishes the first season of his three-year, $58.5 million extension. In theory, that's plenty of time to get back on track, but a 54.4 PFF grade—ranking 54th among 75 qualified OGs—suggests that a fresh start likely would've benefited both sides, especially if Philadelphia could've gotten a decent return.

Given the term remaining on his contract, the Eagles likely want to give Dickerson more time before making a decision to cut ties. Let's hope, for their sake, he turns things around ASAP. Otherwise, not trading him on Tuesday might eventually look like a mistake.

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