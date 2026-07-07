Impressive Newcomer Riq Woolen Lands At No. 17 In Top 25

PHILADELPHIA — Spring football isn’t exactly the best precursor to predicting things when the pads come on but it is a chance to compete.

And Eagles free-agent pickup Riq Woolen was the unofficial MVP of the spring at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, by showing off his rare traits in every practice open to reporters.

That’s not the only reason Woolen finished No. 17 on Philadelphia Eagles On SI’s annual top 25 players entering the 2026 season.

Woolen, who turned 27 in May, has athletic gifts most of his peers can only dream of yet had to settle for a one-year deal with Philadelphia rather than a multi-year blockbuster contact, something that spoke to some of his deficiencies in Seattle.

“For me, the mental game a little bit [is a hurdle]," Woolen said earlier this spring when asked why the bigger deal wasn’t there for him. "Sometimes in my head a little bit, but at the same time, I like to show a lot of passion when I play."

The early returns have been fantastic for Woolen with both head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio raving about the UTSA product, who arrived in the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Seahawks.

Woolen’s four seasons in Seattle included a Pro Bowl berth and a Super Bowl LX championship on one of the next defenses in football so it's not like he's uproven and winning the 17th spot in the spring..

The list was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Thirty-points were given to a player who appeared in the top 25 but didn’t get a vote from one of the three voting members – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz.

Woolen was consistent on all three lists, finishing No. 17 per 17 and 16 by both McMullen and Kracz.

He originally arrived in Seattle as a raw, long-limbed project who had converted from wide receiver to cornerback late in his college career.

Woolen’s physical gifts at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds are other worldly, headlined by 4.26 speed and the wingspan of a 6-8 player.

Any throw a tick late in spring practices, Woolen ate up space in a flash, resulting in several interceptions or PBUs.

High Upside

Eagles CN Riq Woolen at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Match 12, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

He’s penciled in at outside cornerback opposite All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell, enabling another All-Pro, Cooper DeJean, to play safety in base looks before moving to the slot in nickel.

The trio could be the best CB group in football in paper.

“Man, he’s a great player, great talent,” Mitchell said of his new teammate. “I’ve been watching him since his rookie year. He’s long, he’s athletic. But he wants to get better. Each and every day, we have conversations about techniques, the receivers. We both just want to push each other to get better.”

Some of the knocks on Woolen in Seattle were tackling and occasionally losing focus, things that Fangio would typically frown upon. However, the veteran defensive mind was thrilled to add Woolen to his unit.

“I'm excited to have him,” Fangio said. “We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn't decide to do it and I didn't get too involved in the evaluation. But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn't get a lot of action for a long-term deal.

“I was thrilled to get him. I think he's going to play [well] for us.”

If that occurs Woolen will be right back on the free-agent market again and that big deal will likely be waiting for him.

"I feel like we can be one of the best secondary groups in the league, and we all are confident about that,” Woolen said. “These guys have showed that with their work. I showed it with the work I put in. So, being able to to join them, the sky is the limit and I feel like we can be one of the best groups in the NFL."