Eagles Depth Chart Insider: How Cooper DeJean Staying In Slot Impacts Secondary Roster Battle

Cooper DeJean strictly playing slot cornerback is massive for the Eagles defense going forward.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted DeJean is going to play slot cornerback and not the outside this year -- and he doesn't have to play the outside with Tariq Woolen in the fold.

DeJean will also be playing safety when the Eagles go to base defense. This changes the entire complexion of how the Eagles secondary stacks up and what the depth chart will look like.

How does the Eagles depth chart look with DeJean in the slot? What about at safety? How about the position battles in the secondary?

There are some answers -- and a clearer picture going forward.

Depth chart in secondary (nickel defense)

CB CB Slot CB S S First Team Quinyon Mitchell Tariq Woolen Cooper DeJean Andrew Mukuba Marcus Epps Second Team Jonathan Jones Kelee Ringo Jonathan Jones J.T. Gray Michael Carter Third Team Jakorian Bennett Mac McWilliams Michael Carter Andre Sam Cole Wisniewski Tariq Castro-Fields Ambry Thomas Kapena Gushiken Kapena Gushiken

Maximus Pulley

With DeJean at slot cornerback, Mitchell and Woolen will be the outside cornerbacks -- forming an excellent pairing with DeJean controlling the slot. The trio will be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, making one of the elite pass defenses in the NFL even better.

No changes will be at safety with DeJean in the slot. Epps is still the front runner to win the starting job opposite Mukuba. The Eagles haven't brought in any outside competition this summer yet, and may not have to with the contingency plan for DeJean.

Jones is the top backup on the outside and in the slot, establishing that role in minicamp. He's one of the underrated signings of the Eagles this offseason, even if the 10-year veteran is on a one-year deal.

Carter is learning safety, but he's the front runner for the No. 3 safety job as he can also play slot. Position versatility is why Carter will likely end up making the Eagles.

Depth chart in secondary (base defense)

CB CB S S First Team Quinyon Mitchell Tariq Woolen Andrew Mukuba Cooper DeJean Second Team Jonathan Jones Kelee Ringo Michael Carter Marcus Epps Third Team Jakorian Bennett Mac McWilliams J.T. Gray Andre Sam Tariq Castro-Fields Ambry Thomas Cole Wisniewski Maximus Pulley Kapena Gushiken

The big change here is DeJean at safety, as the Eagles want to get DeJean on the field at all times. DeJean is going to move to safety with Mukuba and Epps will go to the sidelines -- which bumps the depth chart down.

Epps will be the No. 3 safety in base and Carter drops to a reserve role. This may be why the Eagles only go with four safeties, because DeJean will move to safety and Carter can also play both cornerback and safety.

There's a chance the Eagles could go six cornerbacks and four safeties because DeJean will be playing safety in base, but that's what training camp is for.

The outside cornerback depth chart doesn't change. Mitchell and Woolen stay on the field and Jones is the No. 3 cornerback.

How does the cornerback battle shape up?

With DeJean playing slot cornerback and no longer having to go outside, the outlook of the entire secondary changes behind the starters.

Jonathan Jones is the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 3 cornerback spot. He's the top player behind Mitchell and Woolen on the outside and DeJean in the slot. There appears to be a spot for Jones on the 53-man roster.

Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett will battle for a roster spot. Ringo has the edge because of his special teams excellence and Bennett has appeared to fall out of favor in this scheme.

Mac McWilliams will have to show the Eagles something this summer in order to stick around. The Eagles took McWilliams in the fifth round last year, so he may get a longer leash. Ambry Thomas had some success in the NFL with the 49ers, so he could surprise this summer.

Keep in mind Michael Carter can also move down to the slot and Kapena Gushiken has an opportunity to snatch a roster spot since he can play the slot and safety.

If the Eagles keep five cornerbacks here's how it looks right now: Mitchell, DeJean, Woolen, Jones, Ringo.

There's a good chance they'll keep six.

How does the safety battle shape up?

DeJean going to safety does impact the battle slightly, as Mukuba appears to be the only roster lock (this isn't counting DeJean).

Marcus Epps is getting every opportunity to win the starting safety job opposite Mukuba. Even if the Eagles decide to add a safety, there should be room for Epps on this roster.

Carter is the current frontrunner for the No. 3 safety job. Gray is a special teams standout, so he has a chance.

Wisniewski is an intriging rookie, but he was a seventh-round pick. Pulley and Gushiken have a shot to make this team as undrfated free agents because of the lack of depth at safety.

Anyone on the depth chart has a shot at the 53. These are the four safeties that should make the 53-man roster heading into training camp: Mukuba, Epps, Carter, Gray.

This can drastically change. Wisniewski and Gushiken have an excellent opportunity to make this team, but an offseason trade can alter things.