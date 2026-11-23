PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles finally ended the misery.

After seven consecutive losses, Philadelphia ground out a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, snapping the skid and improving to 3-7 with their first victory since Sept. 20.⁠

Joe Milton got his first career win in his second start, going 11-for-21 for 141 yards. Saquon Barkley provided the early spark with a 38-yard touchdown run that helped build a 13-0 first-quarter lead. From there, it was mostly survival mode—the offense managed just over 214 yards total—but Jake Elliott was automatic with four field goals, including bombs from 53 and 55 yards, and the defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times while keeping Pittsburgh in check most of the afternoon.⁠

Rodgers hit practice-squad call-up Max Hurleman for a late touchdown to cut it to 19-16, but Milton connected with DeVonta Smith on third-and-6 to run out the clock in the waning second.

The Steelers remain winless in Philadelphia since 1965.

It wasn’t pretty, but after two months of nothing, it felt like something. Here's the Week 11 Eagles stock market report: the Bulls and the Bears.

The Bulls

History

The Steelers arrived having not won in Philadelphia since 1965. That's six-plus decades, but only 11 games between the Keystone State intraconference foes. Whether it's the cheesesteaks or the Schuylkill River, Pittsburgh just can't win in this interstate rivalry, even with the Eagles entering the game on a seven-game skid.

Joe Milton's arm

Milton's numbers were pedestrian but his arm strength wasn't.

"Rocket Joe" was really humming in this one, eating up Makai Lemon with a Nolan Ryan fastball and overthrowing DeVonta Smith on a deep shot that traveled about 60 yards in the air. If Milton can ever figure out how to pitch, so to speak, look out. His out patterns are works of art when the accuracy is there, and he won the game with a third-down strike to Smith in the biggest moment.

It takes a village

The Eagles played their first game since trading nose tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Byron Young and Gabe Hall combined for three sacks, and the run defense didn't suffer at all, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. showing off his instincts at middle linebacker and Jihaad Campbell playing well in his return.

What a play by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. for the fourth down stop



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Add in Ty Robinson, and the Eagles' makeshift plan at nose and shade was successful.

Special kickers

Both Braden Mann and Jake Elliott were big parts of the win.

Mann unleashed a 70-yard bomb that was placed to pin the returner on the sideline with near perfection. In four opportunities, Mann finished with a 59.3 gross average, with two punts placed inside the 20. Elliott was responsible for 13 of the Eagles' 19 points, hitting all four field goals and two 50-plus kicks.

The Bears

Still stilted

The offense generated some explosive plays, including the 38-yard touchdown run by Barkley, and Milton throws of 38 yards and 29 yards to Dallas Goedert and Darius Cooper, respectively. Overall, though, the moribund Steelers offense still outgained the Eagles by a 251 to 214 margin.

Philadelphia's structured offense remains a work in progress, to be kind.

Lengthy CBs

The Eagles' two longest and fastest cornerbacks struggled. Riq Woolen was benched at one point after having some tackling issues, while Kelee Ringo could not track a Rodgers touchdown throw to Max Hurleman that kept Pittsburgh alive late in the fourth quarter.

Frustration

Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt got into a bit of a dust-up with strength and conditioning coach Fernando Noriega on the sidelines. It was quickly settled, but it shows how frustration can boil over during significant struggles.

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