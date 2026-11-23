A third-down connection between quarterback Joe Milton and wide receiver DeVonta Smith sealed the deal. The Eagles' losing streak is over. Philadelphia snapped a seven-game skid with a 19-16 win over Pittsburgh in Week 11.

The Steelers are now 0-5 all-time in clashes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Of course, there were peaks and valleys on Sunday. Several Eagles stepped up in front of the home crowd, while a few others fell short of expectations.

Let's dive into the good and the bad box score surprises.

Eagles Week 11 box score surprises

Good: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s team-high 13 tackles

Talk about taking advantage of an opportunity. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has taken on an every-down role lately, as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell deal with injuries. Trotter logged a team-high 13 tackles (nine solo) against Pittsburgh. It was his third straight game with double-digit tackles.

It's worth pointing out that it was also Trotter's second straight game with at least two stuffs (tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage). The Clemson product's ferocity in run defense kept the Steelers in long third-down situations. Trotter should remain a leader on defense with Baun on injured reserve.

Good: Saquon Barkley's 17 carries for 75 yards & one touchdown

Philly fans waited with bated breath every time running back Saquon Barkley limped off the field in the three weeks prior to the bye. Week 11 was a different experience. Barkley looked explosive and handled a heavy workload. Backup running back Will Shipley's only carries came in the fourth quarter.

Barkley recorded 75 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries (4.4 yards per carry). It was his highest yardage total since Week 3. The veteran's 38-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter gave the Eagles their largest lead of the season at 13-0. It was an excellent effort that Philly needs to build on.

Good: DT Byron Young' 4 tackles & 2 sacks

The Eagles were not feeling the absence of defensive tackle Jordan Davis in Week 11. That's partly because of Byron Young's performance. The 26-year-old made his presence felt with four tackles and two sacks. It was a major leap forward, considering Young entered with 2.5 sacks in 32 career games.

Young never quit during his reps, which helped him get quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the ground. He played 22 of the 71 defensive snaps (31%). Expect that mark to rise with Davis in Jacksonville. More timely sacks down the stretch will be crucial to Young's chances of getting re-signed next offseason.

Bad: WR Makai Lemon's one catch for three yards

Makai Lemon was drafted to be a reliable slot option in a wide receiver room filled with deep threats. There have been highlights during his rookie campaign, but his showing in Week 11 was not one of them. Lemon hauled in one of three targets for three yards. Two throws went right through his hands.

Lemon has posted five drops in his last four games. It's a surprising trend, considering he was praised for his sure-handedness at USC. That development cannot continue if the Eagles want to boost their offensive numbers. A matchup against the dismal Dallas defense on Thanksgiving gives Lemon a shot to bounce back.

Bad: QB Joe Milton's 5 carries for 7 yards

Milton's first NFL win was far from perfect. He frustrated fans when he stared at his own fumble and overthrew Smith on a deep ball. The most concerning part of Milton's outing was his negligible impact on the ground. Someone with his mobility shouldn't finish with seven yards on five carries.

Milton struggled to escape the pocket, and when he did, a Pittsburgh defender quickly tracked him down. That was a very different result than his 64 rushing yards on nine carries against the Giants. Figuring out how to utilize Milton's legs should be a priority ahead of a duel with the Cowboys.

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