How hot was it in Nashville on Sunday?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni never took a snap, and he still needed an IV after Philadelphia’s 24-20 comeback win, a victory that will go down as the Eagles’ first and last at Nissan Stadium.

The Eagles beat a hard-nosed Titans team on a last-second Jalen Hurts touchdown pass to Darius Cooper, but perhaps the tougher opponent was the turf.

It seems fake but at one point in the third quarter, the Eagles and Titans were simmering in a real feel of 157 degrees.

The actual ambient air temperature settled into a comfortable mid-90s in comparison. The heat index could even be tolerated while climbing past 100. But, 157?

'The Field Was Lava'

Eagles center Cam Jurgens speaks to reporters on June 10, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Eagles center turned left guard Cam Jurgens went through two pairs of cleats when the soles started melting. The 27-year-old wasn’t a kid playing the floor was lava either. The field only felt like lava, according to the Nebraska product.

Jurgens compared halftime to a NASCAR pit crew in an effort to get the players ready for another 30 minutes of football in that misery.

Sirianni, who spent the afternoon walking the sideline in a polo, explained the environment succinctly: “It was hot as s@#$ and I didn’t play a snap.”

The Eagles wore down. The Titans, who had already lived through a similar heat wave in Week 1, hung around, took the lead late, forcing Philadelphia to win it through the heroics of Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith on the game’s final possession.

When Hurts found a wide-open Darius Cooper for the difference-making touchdown, there was only nine seconds left to play on the surface of the sun.

In a game like this, however, survival was the real story.

The reason the Eagles had enough gas left in the tank to persevere through adversity was what happened before the cleats started coming apart.

Philadelphia opened the game with a 15-play drive. Then an 11-play scoring drive. Then a 14-play scoring drive. The Eagles ran 41 plays to Tennessee’s 23 in the first half and held the ball for nearly 22 minutes.

They converted third downs. They converted a fourth sown. They put the Titans defense on the field for long, grinding stretches in conditions that made every extra snap feel a little but heavier.

The score was only 14-10 at the break because of a costly Hurts interception and a late Titans field goal but the underlying math was still lopsided.

That first-half possession advantage is why the Eagles could absorb a second-half fade. Fatigue can be cumulative.

When your offensive line is forced to change cleats at halftime and the field is only heating up, you need the opponent to have already spent more energy than you.

The Titans had. By the time both sides were cooked - both literally and figuratively – the Eagles still had just enough left in reserve.

That won’t show up in in the highlight packages. It will show up in the standings.