Eagles Announce Wild Card Elevations, Including 11-Year Specialist

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting their housekeeping in order as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

As of writing, the Eagles have just about 24 hours left to go until the contest and on Saturday, the team announced their elevations for the showdown. Long snapper Charley Hughlett and safety Andre' Sam will be elevated for the contest, per the team.

"The Eagles elevated long snapper Charley Hughlett and safety Andre' Sam from the practice squad for Sunday's Wild Card game against the 49ers," the Eagles announced. "Hughlett has served as the long snapper in eight games this season for the Eagles...

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates a field goal with long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Hughlett was the long snapper for the first four games before landing on Injured Reserve with an abdominal injury. He came back for the last three games before he was waived. He cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad. Hughlett joined the Eagles after 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a team captain."

Hughlett had a roller coaster of a week ahead of Week 18. The Eagles maximized roster space and cut Hughlett and brought him back to the roster on the practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 18 contest and now will be for the playoff game as well. The 35-year-old is an 11-year veteran, 10 years with the Cleveland Browns and one season with the Eagles.

Sam got into three regular season games with the Eagles this season. He only appeared on the field for three snaps on defense and 26 snaps on the special teams.

The Eagles and 49ers are familiar with one another and now after a long week, the two powerhouses are just one day away from facing off. It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for Philadelphia, but none of the noise matters any longer. The Eagles are four wins from another trophy.

