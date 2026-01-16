Eagles Begin OC Search With Zac Robinson

PHILADELPHIA - Former Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is the first known candidate to meet with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Eagles are meeting with Robinson, 39, on Friday.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is interviewing today in Philadelphia for the Eagles offensive coordinator job. He also has already interviewed for the same jobs with Tampa Bay and Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2026

Robinson, a former quarterback, spent four years in the NFL after arriving as a seventh-round pick by New England out of Oklahoma State in 2010.

He spent the last two seasons as the OC of the Falcons under Raheem Morris.

The roots of Robinson’s philosophies were sculpted under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, where the young assistant started his coaching career in 2019 as the assistant quarterbacks coach, aiming to bolster the staff after losing Zac Taylor to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over the next two seasons, McVay put Robinson with the receivers and then ping-ponged him back to QBs while attempting to broaden Robinson’s horizons and make up for the loss of Liam Coen, now the head coach in Jacksonville.

The Breakthrough

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The breakthrough for Robinson came in 2022 when he was promoted to the role of pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach with the Rams.

By 2024, Robinson was running his own offense and calling the plays in Atlanta under a defensive-minded head coach in Morris. The Falcons excelled at times with top-tier playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

However, the inability to pick a lane between veteran Kirk Cousins and 2024 No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix kept the Falcons out of the playoffs over the past two seasons.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni discussed what he will be looking for in a new OC on Thursday.

"You're looking to continue to evolve as an offense, and I'm looking to bring in the guy that's going to best help us do that," Sirianni said. "I think that there are many different ways to be successful on offense and everybody has different styles, everybody has different players, and there's many different ways to be successful.

"... It's about going out and finding the guy that best fits us. [We're] looking forward to that interview process and being able to go through some really good candidates."

Robinson’s strongest case for running the Eagles' offense is his background with McVay, perhaps the NFL’s most respected offensive coach.

McVay's so-called “illusion of complexity: is marked by a stretch zone rushing attack, pre-snap motions, and condensed formations that put defenders into conflict and remain the base philosophies of most McVay acolytes.

Robinson's play-calling experience in Atlanta also checks off a significant box.

Philadelphia could have competition for Robinson's services. He has also interviewed for the OC positions in Tampa Bay and Detroit this cycle so the demand is there for the Littleton, Colorado native.

MORE NFL: Eagles Bring Former MAC Defensive Player Of The Year Back From Canada