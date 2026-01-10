Eagles Star At Risk Of Missing Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and it sounds like there is a bit of fear with one of the team's biggest stars.

Lane Johnson returned to the practice field this week after missing seven games due to a Lisfranc sprain he suffered on Nov. 16. The vibes have been high, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that there is a bit of "concern" and he is a game-time decision.

"The Eagles taking on the 49ers," Garafolo said. "Lane Johnson is listed as questionable. I know we've said all week there is nothing that's going to keep Lane Johnson off the field. Well, Ian Rapoport and I have been doing our calls today. There is some concern he could miss this game. He was limited in practice all week. He looked good in spurts. But that's a tough injury. It's a painful injury. I would say this is a legitimate game-time decision. We're going to watch this tomorrow so we'll have an update on Gameday Morning."

The Eagles star is looking to return

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rapoport followed up on X.

"If Lane Johnson can possibly be out there, he will be. But the concern is real," Rapoport wrote on X.

If Johnson is good to go, he will be a massive boost for the Eagles. Philadelphia fans know Johnson's impact. He's one of the top overall offensive linemen in the National Football League and has been a dominant presence for the Eagles over the last 13 seasons. When he's on the field, the Eagles have more success. That's simply the case. He played in 10 games in the regular season and the Eagles went 8-2. When Johnson was off the field, the Eagles went 3-4.

This update doesn't mean that Johnson will not be taking the field with the Eagles on Sunday. But it does raise eyebrows a bit. The Eagles will face the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

