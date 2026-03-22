Eagles-Only Mock Draft Roundup Of NFL Writers

It’s one month until the 2026 NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh on April 23. Here is a roundup of some NFL reporters on who the Eagles might take with the 23rd overall selection and why, and the date of when they published their most recent mock. Offensive tackle was the most popular choice among the group. My take on each is included.

Daniel Jeremiah 3.0, March 17

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama: When it comes to addressing needs, GM Howie Roseman tends to be a year early instead of a year late. Right tackle Lane Johnson ﻿is under contract through 2027 but the Eagles get some insurance for the 13-year veteran. Proctor could also slide inside to guard if needed.

My take: Proctor has probably been the most consistent player linked to the Eagles at this pick, though the weight issue scares me. He weighted 400 pounds in 2023 but got his playing weight to about 360. Too big? Maybe. Can he stay at that weight after he gets paid a lot of money? Maybe Jordan Davis will help in that regard.

Chad Reuter, March 20

Makai Lemon, WR, USC: Lemon is pegged as a slot receiver, but he can play outside just fine when DeVonta Smith works inside. This pick becomes even more important if A.J. Brown is dealt.

My take: The Brown saga makes it a difficult read on exactly what the Eagles will do at receiver in the draft. They will probably take one, but if they grab one in the first round and Brown is still on the roster, you have to assume he will be gone post-June 1.

Eric Edholm, March 19

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson. A 54-game starter in college, Miller is a long-framed, athletic blocker who could be ﻿Lane Johnson﻿'s long-term replacement at right tackle. I also considered wide receiver and edge rusher in this spot.

My take: Miller makes a lot of sense.

Mel Kiper, March 17

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. Iheanachor had 31 starts at Arizona State, but he didn't play much football before that, picking up the sport late. He'll need time to reach his potential in the NFL. But what better way to develop than learning behind an elite right tackle in Lane Johnson? Iheanachor plays with quick feet - he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 6-6 and 321 pounds - and great length. He could provide swing tackle depth in Year 1 before eventually taking over for Johnson on the right side in the future.

My take: I like the player, I’m just not sure he wouldn’t be there in the second round at pick No. 54 if the Eagles don’t take an OT in the first round.

ESPN, March 4

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah. …Lomu has plenty of potential and can play either tackle spot, but he must improve his play strength. Ideally, he'll get time to increase that strength while learning behind Johnson, but Johnson's age and durability concerns could force Lomu to play earlier than expected.

My take: I like the player and the fit.

Bleeding Green Nation, March 21

Omar Cooper. Don’t overthink this. Even with the Hollywood Brown addition, the Eagles need a long-term receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. That player is not on the roster. Even in a world where AJ Brown plays one more year in Philly, the Eagles should not pass up on the opportunity to draft a player like Omar Cooper.

My take: Love the player, perhaps my favorite receiver in the class.

Ed Kracz, Eagles on Sports Illustrated, March 21

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon. This would be a trade up to 18 with the Vikings. Their room consists of a second-year player coming off a broken ankle and an up-and-down season (Drew Mukuba), a 30-yard-old veteran (Marcus Epps), a player who has played mostly cornerback in his career (Michael Carter), a special teamer and another 30-year-old (J.T. Gray), and a practice squad player from last year (Andre Sam). It’s time to go get one who can be a fixture for the next five seasons.

My take: He’s the best safety in a draft deep with them, including Ohio State’s Caleb Downs. It’s 50-50 the Eagles take a safety in the first round, something they’ve never done. So, this would be a huge surprise.