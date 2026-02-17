Eagles Set To Add New Strength Coach From Notre Dame

The Eagles are expected to hire Notre Dame assistant strength coach Fred Hale, according to FootballScoop.com

Hale will be leaving South Bend after five years on the Fighting Irish staff to take a role as an assistant strength and conditioning coach on Nick Sirianni's staff.

Loren Landow, a former leader of the Denver Broncos strength and conditioning program, currently runs the Irish's strength program.

Hale once took over the Notre Dame program on an interim basis following the resignation of Matt Balis. He took over in the fall of 2023, Marcus Freeman's second year as the Irish head coach, and Notre Dame finished 10-3, including a win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Prior to his tenure Notre Dame, Hale was at Eastern Michigan University, where he arrived in 2014 and ended as the co-director for EMU sports performance as a wholo which included the EMU's football strength program.

The Eagles' Sports Medicine and Performance Staff is led by Vice President of Sports Medicine/Head Trainer Tom Hunkele.

The leader of the strength program is Fernando Noriega, who carries the title of Director of Player Performance and Sports Science/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

