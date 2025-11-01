Eagles Shopping For Elite Talent, Including Jets Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have already solved one of their biggest needs through the trade market.
Philadelphia's two biggest holes have been obvious throughout the campaign to this point: cornerback and the pass rush. The Eagles moved on from Darius Slay after the 2024 season and there hasn't been an easy replacement. But, Philadelphia did just add Michael Carter II via a trade with the New York Jets, so it should be set for the short term.
The Eagles lost talented pass rushers after the Super Bowl including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham (although he recently unretired). It was known in the offseason that these were going to be some difficult hurdles to overcome, and they have been. Za'Darius Smith was a solid fit, but he retired after a few weeks.
As the trade deadline has gotten closer, there's been an avalanche of reports about the Eagles looking for more talent. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported a specific player the Eagles have attempted to get: Jermaine Johnson II of the New York Jets.
Jermaine Johnson would be a nice fit, but isn't likely
"The Eagles need an edge rusher and asked the Jets about Jermaine Johnson," Russini said. "It makes sense, considering former Jets GM Joe Douglas drafted him in New York and is now Philly’s senior personnel director. However, New York has held a high asking price of a second-round pick or better."
Johnson is a former Pro Bowler, is just 26 years old, and is under contract next year as well. He'd be a good guy to add to the pass rush, but unfortunately, a move doesn't sound likely. This is just another sign of the type of player that the Eagles have been looking. There have been rumors all week about guys for Philadelphia, including Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
Of course, Russini mentioned the high price tag. But, on top of this, Johnson himself insinuated on social media that he wasn't getting moved. Then, when he was asked about his social media post, he confirmed that he spoke with the Jets' front office and got "clarity" that both sides want the same thing: to continue the partnership.
In a perfect world, the Eagles would be able to add a 26-year-old Pro Bowler with game-breaking upside. But, as of this moment, a deal seems unlikely.
