Eagles' Star Suffers Lisfranc Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss time after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Sunday night’s 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions.
The initial thought is that Johnson has suffered a sprain, according to an NFL source, and not a break, the latter of which would cost the future Hall of Famer the rest of the season.
A sprain could cost Johnson four to six weeks and likely a trip to injured reserve with the main goal to get the veteran back for Philadelphia’s postseason.
At 8-2 after last night’s win, the Eagles currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFL and a commanding three-game lead in the loss column over Dallas in the NFC East.
Philadelphia is set to visit the Cowboys (3-5-1) in Week 12.
Johnson has played at his usual high level this season, but has been banged up on several occasions, including the past two weeks with an ankle injury at Green Bay and the foot problem against Detroit.
Next Big Man Up
Against the Lions, Johnson played 14 of 72 offensive reps before giving way to Fred Johnson, who has been one of the better backups OTs in the NFL.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lane Johnson is still awaiting results from noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and while the belief is a sprain there still is a chance that the veteran could need season-ending surgery, which would be the worst-case scenario for the Eagles.
Johnson came into Week 11 with the best pass-block grade, the top pass-blocking efficiency grade, and the best knockdown percentage among all right tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
Along with Fred Johnson, the Eagles also have veteran Matt Pryor, who can help at right tackle, plus undrafted rookie Hollin Pierce on the practice squad.
Day 3 rookie draft picks Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams are on injured reserve and could be designated to return if more help is needed.
A Lisfranc sprain is an injury to the ligaments in the midfoot that can range from mild sprains to severe fractures and dislocations. Symptoms include pain, swelling on the top of the foot, and an inability to bear weight, often worsening with standing or walking.
Treatment for mild cases involves non-weight-bearing rest, immobilization in a boot or cast, and icing, while more severe injuries require surgery to realign and stabilize the bones.
