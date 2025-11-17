Eagles Today

Eagles' Star Suffers Lisfranc Injury

Lane Johnson is going to miss some time with an eye on returning for the postseason.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65).
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65). / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss time after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Sunday night’s 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions.

The initial thought is that Johnson has suffered a sprain, according to an NFL source, and not a break, the latter of which would cost the future Hall of Famer the rest of the season.

A sprain could cost Johnson four to six weeks and likely a trip to injured reserve with the main goal to get the veteran back for Philadelphia’s postseason.

At 8-2 after last night’s win, the Eagles currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFL and a commanding three-game lead in the loss column over Dallas in the NFC East.

Philadelphia is set to visit the Cowboys (3-5-1) in Week 12.

Johnson has played at his usual high level this season, but has been banged up on several occasions, including the past two weeks with an ankle injury at Green Bay and the foot problem against Detroit.

Next Big Man Up

Fred Johnson
Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Against the Lions, Johnson played 14 of 72 offensive reps before giving way to Fred Johnson, who has been one of the better backups OTs in the NFL.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Lane Johnson is still awaiting results from noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and while the belief is a sprain there still is a chance that the veteran could need season-ending surgery, which would be the worst-case scenario for the Eagles.

Johnson came into Week 11 with the best pass-block grade, the top pass-blocking efficiency grade, and the best knockdown percentage among all right tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Along with Fred Johnson, the Eagles also have veteran Matt Pryor, who can help at right tackle, plus undrafted rookie Hollin Pierce on the practice squad.

Day 3 rookie draft picks Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams are on injured reserve and could be designated to return if more help is needed.

A Lisfranc sprain is an injury to the ligaments in the midfoot that can range from mild sprains to severe fractures and dislocations. Symptoms include pain, swelling on the top of the foot, and an inability to bear weight, often worsening with standing or walking. 

Treatment for mild cases involves non-weight-bearing rest, immobilization in a boot or cast, and icing, while more severe injuries require surgery to realign and stabilize the bones. 

MORE NFL: Lions-Eagles Stock Market: Eagles Capture Another Ugly Win With Stifling Defense

Published |Modified
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News