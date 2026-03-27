Every Expert's Predicted Eagles First-Round Draft Pick

We are under one month away from the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles' first selection will come at No. 23 overall, barring some sort of trade. When it comes to the Eagles, nothing can be ruled out. Philadelphia could move up or could move back, really there's no way to know with Howie Roseman and Co.

Philadelphia has had a quietly good offseason so far as it has bolstered multiple areas of the franchise already, including wide receiver with Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, cornerback with Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones, tight end with Dallas Goedert and others, and the offensive line depth with Fred Johnson. These aren't the Eagles' only moves, but arguably the biggest so far. Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie could fit that description as well, but it is somewhat up in the air.

While there's no way to know whether the Eagles will move up or down in the draft order, what is clear is the fact that the team's biggest roster holes heading into the draft are the edge, long-term offensive tackle depth and potentially safety. Naturally, with the draft approaching, experts have been dropping mock drafts all over the place. Let's dive in on what the experts are saying and see if there is a trend.

Who will the Eagles take?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Field Yates: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana wide receiver

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State offensive tackle

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama offensive tackle

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon tight end

ESPN's Jordan Reid: Caleb Lomu, Utah offensive tackle

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Makai Lemon, USC wide receiver

The list goes on and on, but let's dive into this group. The biggest takeaway is that there isn't one prospect who has been consistently linked to the Eagles. At No. 23, it's difficult for that to be the case with so many variables early on. From this sample of six mock drafts, we see three offensive tackles, two wide receivers and one tight end and no defense. Arguably, if Proctor (unlikely), Lomu or Iheanachor are on the board at No. 23, it would be for the best to go with offensive tackle depth here. Lane Johnson contemplated retirement and although the Eagles brought back depth in Fred Johnson, what about the long-term future of the position?

If the Eagles can bring in a guy to learn from Johnson for at least one year, that would be for the best. If AJ Brown is traded, then the idea of a receiver does make a lot of sense. A tight end like Sadiq would be great with Goedert on a one-year deal, but it would be a bit surprising at this point if he's on the board when Philadelphia is selecting.