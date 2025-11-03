Grading Howie Roseman's Previous Trade Deadline Deals
PHILADELPHIA – Major League Baseball ruled the hot stove at its trade deadline for years until about 2012 when the NFL moved its trade deadline from after Week 6 to after Week 8. That spurred more activity. The NFL moved it again to after Week 9 in 2024, and more deals were hatched in the days ahead of the deadline.
Nobody has been busier at this time of year than Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. He has already made three trades in a six-day span ahead of Tuesday’s deadline of 4 p.m., brining on cornerbacks Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker/edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.
It’s too soon to assess what their acquisitions will mean, but here’s a look at some of his trade deadline deals through the years, with a grade for each:
OCTOBER 31, 2017
The deal: Acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick in 2018.
Result: Ajayi’s knees were an issue, but he ran for 408 yards and a touchdown in seven regular-season games with 10 catches for 91 yards and another TD, and gave the Eagles a three-pronged rushing attack when he joined LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. In three playoff games, he ran for 184 yards on 42 runs with six catches for 70 yards. He played just seven games for the Eagles over the next two seasons.
Grade: A. He helped the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl.
High Grade For 2018 WR Trade
OCOTBER 30, 2018
The deal: Acquired receiver Golden Tate from the Lions for a third-round pick in 2019.
Result: His fourth-and-goal touchdown catch with a minute to play gave the Eagles a 16-15 lead in their wildcard playoff win in Chicago, though it only stood up because Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit the famous (or infamous, if you’re a Chicago fan) double-doink 43-yard field goal that would’ve own the game.
Tate’s TD came despite running the wrong route, but the trade wasn't bad, though the Eagles had trouble integrating him into the offense. Still, he ended his short stint in Philly with 30 catches for 278 yards.
Grade: B. He did help them win a playoff game, so there’s that.
SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
The deal: Acquired linebacker Duke Riley and a sixth-round pick from the Falcons for safety Jonathan Cyprien and seventh-round pick.
Result: Riley was a special team standout after joining the Eagles. The following season, he started eight games on defense and played 64 percent of the snaps. He made 55 tackles and a half-sack in the 2020 season.
Grade: B. Fifty-five tackles ain’t nothing.
OCTOBER 30, 2019
The deal: Acquired defensive lineman Genard Avery from the Browns for a fourth-round 2021 pick.
Result: Undersized at 6-0, 250 pounds, Avery spent three years with the Eagles but amassed just three sacks in 35 games.
Grade: D. He played just 10 games total for two teams after leaving Philly.
OCTOBER 15, 2021
The deal: Acquired cornerback Tay Gowan for tight end Zach Ertz.
Result: The Eagles had to make room for Dallas Goedert so they did Ertz a favor and sent him packing. The return was bad. Gowan played just two games in Philly and six in a career that lasted just three years.
Grade: F.
NOVEMBER 2, 2021
The deal: Acquired cornerback Kary Vincent from the Broncos for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
Result: Vincent played two games and was gone.
Grade: F.
OCTOBER 26, 2022
The deal: Acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
Result: Quinn arrived with 102 career sacks, played six games with the Eagles, and left with the same 102 career sacks he brought with him.
Grade: F.
OCTOBER 23, 2023
The deal: Acquired safety Kevin Byard from the Titans for Terrell Edmunds and a pair of Day 3 picks in 2024.
Result: This was a season going up in smoke with the turmoil of firing Sean Desai as the DC and hiring matt Patricia on the horizon, and Byard never adjusted. He’s resurrected his career with the Bears over the past two years.
Grade: D. His play wasn’t entirely his fault given the environment.
