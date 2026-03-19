Julian Edelman Reignites Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Rumors

AJ Brown watch continues and one New England Patriots legend stirred the pot a but on Thursday.

It's no secret that the Patriots have been heavily connected to Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown. Back in January, ESPN's Adam Schefter got the chatter started about Brown and the Patriots and it has been endless ever since. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on March 13 that the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were making "strong pushes" for Brown. Neither got a deal done and Russini reported that if a deal is going to get done, it "would likely heat up closer to June 1." In the process, she reported that the Patriots and Rams were still interested.

On Thursday, Patriots legend Julian Edelman, who interviewed Brown earlier in the offseason, shared a GIF from the interview of him and Brown with three words over it: "We're all Patriots." Also, it showed Brown winking at the camera.

The Patriots legend stirred the pot

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during halftime during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Patriots All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez retweeted the GIF from Edelman as well. So, naturally, it got fans around the league talking.

Yeah it’s a wrap. Sorry Philly fans https://t.co/5lK4BX1IRS — Luke (@LukeGlanton88) March 19, 2026

I am delusional and I will win https://t.co/DKJ4PsGTYv — Brycen 🏆 (@Brycen2047) March 19, 2026

Every Patriots fan alive is thinking the same thing right now I'm afraid https://t.co/LERQXpGaxT — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) March 19, 2026

This certainly deserves a #👀 https://t.co/GWd2kjqTwH — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 19, 2026

bro can it just happen already God damn this shit is so annoying😂😂 https://t.co/LOGyomgEuk — Jason_E🦅 (@JDE_Philly) March 19, 2026

Nah yall he’s just trolling this don’t mean anything LOL https://t.co/lOk0lBXnEG — 👨🏼‍🦲Jeff✌🏼☝🏼🖐🏼 (@Philly_Bul215) March 19, 2026

The posts go on and on in a similar vein. One thing that was interesting was that on Thursday morning, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com said the Eagles and Patriots are "engaged in a staring contest."

"With Doubs in the fold, the Patriots aren’t as desperate for top receiver help. The Philadelphia Eagles can’t use that chip to nudge the Patriots to cave to their demands for Brown," Guregian wrote. "In short, the Patriots and Eagles are engaged in a staring contest. While the expectation is they’ll eventually come to terms on a deal, whether it’s in the coming weeks, or after June 1, which is preferred by the Eagles for monetary reasons, it’s also possible another team will swoop in.

"As it is, Miami shipping Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Denver Tuesday in exchange for the Dolphins 2026 first, third and fourth round picks put the leverage back in the Eagles corner. If the Patriots are trying to hold onto a first-round pick, be it this year or next, the Broncos did them no favors by surrendering that bundle for Waddle. And so the dance continues."

As of writing, no deal has been officially agreed to, despite loud rumors. Edelman's GIF stirred the pot, but until a deal is actually announced, anything still can happen.