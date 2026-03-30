Texas A&M Tight End Nate Boerkircher Is Interesting 30 Visit For The Eagles

In a 2026 NFL Draft loaded with potential tight end contributors, versatile Texas A&M prospect Nate Boerkircher is scheduled to have a 30 visit with the Eagles at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, according to Tony Pauline.

Boerkircher is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound TE who began his college career as a walk-on at Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M for his final season in 2025.

While his receiving numbers were modest — 19 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns with the Aggies — evaluators have focused on Boerkircher’s upside at the next level, which projects well as a potential dual-threat tight end.

As a strong inline blocker with the ability to seal edges and displace defenders, Boerkircher shapes up as a natural fit for what’s expected to be a stretch running game under new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Mannion, along with run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey and offensive line coach Chris Kuper, all have experience in a Kyle Shanahan- or Sean McVay-like wide zone rushing attack, which is something Eagles coach Nick Sirianni dipped his toes into last season to some success.

Heir Apparent

Dallas Goedert at Eagles on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Ed Kracz, Eagles On SI

What’s most enticing for the Eagles is that Boerkircher has ability as a receiver as well and has shown promise as a route-runner with a large catch radius and reliable hands.

The Eagles don’t need an immediate TE1 with Dallas Goedert returning for a ninth season, but they do need an heir apparent, and Boerkircher could provide that kind of ceiling on Day 3 of the draft, something that would allow Philadelphia to use premium picks on other needs.

“He’s an NFL player,” a current AFC scout told Eagles On SI when asked about Boerkircher. “He’s got a high football IQ and has the competitive toughness that can take you places. He’s a quality TE2 in my book with the ceiling to go higher. My one concern is explosiveness but he didn’t get the ball much in college. He will be a better pro.”

Currently, the Eagles have a receiver (Grant Calcaterra) and a blocker (Johnny Mundt) penciled in behind Goedert with some developmental players like Stone Smartt, E.J. Jenkins and Jaheim Bell also on the offseason roster. Cameron Latu moved from TE to fullback last season and also could be used at the position of needed.