When to Expect Next AJ Brown Update for Eagles

It's been a long and winding offseason so far when it was has come Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

There have been times when it has sounded like a trade was imminent. There have been times when it sounded like a deal wasn't going to happen. All in all, there has been endless noise. But he is currently still a member of the franchise.

With each passing day, there seems to be some sort of "update," or at least more speculation about the Eagles' superstar. Back at the NFL Scouting Combine, both Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke publicly about Brown's future with the team. Outside of rumors and speculation, neither of them has spoken publicly since about the noise. While that is the case, we could hear more over the next few days. The NFL annual league meetings will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, from March 29 to April 1. If you're looking for another update on the Brown sweepstakes, it's safe to assume that someone from the Eagles' contingent will be asked about it over the next few days.

The Eagles star has been in trade rumors for months

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Brooks Kubena noted that Roseman "will certainly" be asked about Brown and that the asking price remains "steep."

"Roseman will certainly be asked for an update on A.J. Brown," Kubena wrote. "The Eagles were poised to trade the three-time All-Pro wide receiver just before the start of the free agency period, but did not finalize terms with any teams. The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams discussed trading for Brown, according to Dianna Russini. Roseman’s asking price for Brown is steep. It’s worth considering the wide receiver market."

So, if you're looking for an update straight from someone with the Eagles, like Roseman perhaps, these next few days are going to be important for that purpose. Like the scouting combine, Brown will be a popular topic at the league meetings. Last year, the Eagles were the talk of the meetings because of the "Tush Push." There was a vote that failed after plenty of public debate. This year, Brown's future is completely under a microscope and this will be yet another example of the decision makers around the league coming together.

The Eagles could completely shut down the conversation at the meetings if they want. If they don't want to move Brown, they could simply say that he isn't going anywhere. But, we'll see. There should be more over the next few days.