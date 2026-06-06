Ranking Eagles UDFAs On Chances Of Making 53-Man Roster Heading Into Minicamp

Being an undrafted free agent isn't easy in the NFL. Players that aren't drafted heading into their rookie season are constantly trying to prove themselves they belong on a NFL roster, having to go the extra mile to prove themselves to the coaching staff and front office.

The undrafted free agents on the Philadelphia Eagles are no different. They have an uphill battle to make the roster, especially one as talented as the Eagles. Some undrafted free agents have earned roster spots on the team over the last few years, namely Reed Blankenship (2022), Eli Ricks (2023), Ben VanSumeren (2023), and Darius Cooper (2025).

Who can join those players this offseason? Is there any undrfated free agent worth making the roster?

Let's take a look at the nine undrfated free agents on the Eagles heading into minicamp. Do any of them have an opportunity to make the team?

*This includes the practice squad spots available.

9. Isiah King (LB)

King was the player that emerged from rookie minicamp to earn his way onto the 90-man roster. He inished with 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks in his senior season at Idaho.

The Eagles are very deep at linebacker, with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell starting. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon have the backup spots on lock, so someone would hav eto play well enough to earn a fifth roster spot at the position.

King is the longest of long shots. So were his chances entering rookie minicamp.

8. Deontae Lawson (LB)

Lawson is in the same position as King. The linebacker position is crowded, so he'll really have to stand out in order to make the 53. The best case for Lawson would be to impress the Eagles' brass enough to make the practice squad.

An torn right ACL in 2024 and mysterious foot injury last season didn't help Lawson's case. He'll need to stand out this summer to have a chance.

7. Jaeden Roberts (G)

Is anyone at guard really a long shot to make the roster? Roberts might be one, based on his guaranteed salary of $20,000 -- not exactly much in the Eagles undrafted free agent pool.

The Eagles have an opening at guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Hollin Pierce, and Willie Lampkin are battling for roster spots. Pierce and Lampkin were UDFAs last year, so it's hard to write off Roberts.

Roberts is going to have to stand out in preseason games. Perhaps a practice squad spot is in order.

6. Maximus Pulley (S)

Based on how the safety position is, Pulley has a shot. Pulley started 34 games at Wofford and had seven career interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba are the starters right know. Michael Carter appears to have a roster spot, but there is a roster spot up for grabs.

Perhaps Pulley can outplay Cole Wisniewski and J.T. Gray. He has a chance.

5. Zion Wilson (DT)

The highest-paid UDFA on the Eagles is Wilson, who is receiving $250,000 in guaranteed money after the NCAA didn't grant him his sixth year of eligibility.

Production in college wasn't an issue for Wilson, who with 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 42 combined tackles for East Carolina last season. He's a good defensive tackle, but the Eagles are loaded at the position -- and they have an international roster exemption for Uar Bernard.

Wilson's talent and the Eagles ability to develop defensive tackles gives him a shot. There may be a practice squad spot waiting for him.

4. Dae'Quan Wright (TE)

Wright is an intriguing tight end the Eagles signed, based on his ability to catch the football. That alone gives Wright a shot to catch on this summer and find an opportunity to make the Eagles.

Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers are roster locks. Johnny Mundt should be a lock, but a fourth tight end spot is open (should the Eagles keep four).

Could Wright beat out Stone Smartt, E.J. Jenkins, and Grant Calcaterra? Having a strong summer will put Wright in the conversation.

3. Joshua Weru (DE)

At minimum, Weru has a practice squad spot. The Eagles like developing players from the International Pathway Program, and while Weru doesn't have as much hype as Uar Bernard, he shouldn't go unnoticed.

The Eagles want to make sure Weru can develop on their roster in 2026, but they'll have to get him through waivers if he doesn't make the 53. Weru is a long-term project rather than someone who can earn his way onto the 53 this year.

Crazier things have happened in training camp.

2. Kapena Gushiken (DB)

Based on the UDFA salary Gushiken received, one has to like his chances to at least make the practice squad. Gushiken doesn't have the size to play safety, but the Eagles appear to like him in the slot.

Doesn't hurt Gushiken is a good special teams player either. That may be his ticket towards making the roster. Gushiken should get a long look this summer and could crack the 53.

1. Rocco Underwood (LS)

There isn't another long snapper on the Eagles roster. They haven't brought in anyone to compete with Underwood, who has been one of the best long snappers in the country in his class since his high school days.

Maybe the Eagles bring in another long snapper to compete with Underwood in training camp, but this is his job to lose. The Eagles seem to be riding with Underwood.