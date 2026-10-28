3 Potential Moro Ojomo Trade Destinations That Make Most Sense for Eagles

A five-game losing streak and a laundry list of injuries put the Eagles in line to be sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10. It's not a familiar spot for general manager Howie Roseman to be in, but one he can use to put Philadelphia in position to compete for a Super Bowl in 2027 and beyond.

Trading away veteran players on expiring contracts is the easiest way to increase Philly's draft capital. That includes pros like cornerback Tariq Woolen and wide receiver Hollywood Brown. What's more intriguing is trading away a high-upside player on an expiring deal like defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Ojomo has risen from a seventh-round draft selection in 2023 to an impactful pass-rusher on a defensive line rotation that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. He is entering his prime at 25 years old. The Nigerian native has logged 79 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks through 49 career games.

Here are three trade destinations for Ojomo that make the most sense from the Eagles' perspective.

1. Jaguars

It would be logical to send Ojomo out of the NFC in hopes that he doesn't sign a long-term deal with a direct competitor of the Eagles. Jacksonville is no stranger to trades with Philly. Roseman acquired running back Tank Bigsby and offensive lineman Fred Johnson from the Jaguars just last year.

Past trades with the Jaguars—including the one for RB Tank Bigsby—could open the door for the Eagles to deal with them again. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville currently sits atop the AFC South with a 4-2 record. A menacing run defense has been the backbone of their success, giving up a league-leading 72.2 rushing yards per game. The same defensive line has struggled to frustrate quarterbacks, though, ranking 22nd in sacks per game (1.8).

Ojomo has posted a 17% pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN analytics. That has him ranked 17th among defensive tackles. It's only a matter of time before those strong reps turn into game-changing sacks. Pairing Ojomo with Arik Armstead would give the Jaguars a dangerous duo in the trenches.

2. Browns

The Browns were not expected to be buyers at the deadline entering the season; however, they boast a 5-2 record, with four of their next six games coming against teams with a losing record. There's a path to a playoff spot and opportunities to improve via trades. The Eagles should take advantage.

Cleveland's defensive line depth took a hit when Mason Graham suffered a left MCL sprain and an ankle sprain on Oct. 1. He returned to the field in Week 7, playing limited snaps and even limping off at one point. Head coach Todd Monken said it will be a while before Graham is 100% healthy (h/t Daryl Ruiter).

Acquiring Ojomo would be a way for Cleveland to give Graham and other defensive tackles crucial rest. Ojomo's quick first step and violent hands would fit in well on a disruptive defense. The Browns own a combined 18 picks in the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts. They can create quite an enticing offer.

3. Lions

There's an avenue Roseman can take other than simply selling Ojomo for draft capital. Acquiring a young player capable of helping the Eagles for years to come would be ideal. It would just take some finessing, like packaging Ojomo with an early or mid-round pick to a team in complete win-now mode.

The Lions' Super Bowl window is open with quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs playing at an elite level. There have been reported contract disputes between Detroit and tight end Sam LaPorta. The Iowa product is in the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a long-term deal.

GM Howie Roseman could use the Lions' situation to the Eagles' benefit in the form of draft capital. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaPorta is exactly the kind of player Roseman should target and satisfy with a new deal. The 25-year-old has averaged 50.8 receiving yards and scored 23 touchdowns in 48 career games. LaPorta could form a compelling one-two punch with Eli Stowers, assuming the Eagles move on from Dallas Goedert.

As for Detroit, Ojomo would solidify a defensive line that already has Aidan Hutchinson tormenting opposing quarterbacks. The Lions could sign Ojomo to a multi-year deal if things work out, or earn a compensatory pick by letting him leave in free agency. It's a home run swing Howie should take.

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