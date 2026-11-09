3 Eagles Might Be Due for Bigger Roles After the Trade Deadline

Trades are being announced across the NFL. It's only a matter of time before Philadelphia gets involved before Tuesday's deadline. The Eagles have lost seven straight games and sit at the bottom of the NFC East. They are lined up to be sellers, with several players available at the right price.

There's an obvious focus on who will no longer be wearing midnight green after Philly's bye week. It's important to put focus on who will be, too. Making a trade usually opens a spot for someone lower on the depth chart to take over. It's an intriguing development during a retooling campaign.

Here's a look at three Eagles who might be due for bigger roles following the NFL trade deadline.

1. Eli Stowers, TE

General manager Howie Roseman shifted from the norm when he selected Eli Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The John Mackey Award winner was expected to make an immediate impact on Philadelphia's offense, but has been limited by injuries and blocked by Dallas Goedert.

Goedert could be moved at the deadline, considering he is 31 years old and playing on an expiring contract. That would give Stowers a chance to handle a steady role in an offense in need of change. It would also give the Eagles a window to evaluate whether the rookie can be trusted as a starter.

Second week in a row we are seeing Eli Stowers (No. 87) give this kind of effort blocking a CB



Baby steps! pic.twitter.com/l5FhR3fGRI — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) November 9, 2026

Stowers logged 53 yards on three receptions in Week 8 (13 offensive snaps) and flashed solid blocking skills in Week 9 (seven offensive snaps). There's no time like the present to expand his route tree and depend on him to secure running lanes along the edge. Stowers is healthy and ready to roll.

2. Ty Robinson, DT

There's no questioning defensive tackle Ty Robinson's potential. He has the strong frame (6'5", 288 lbs) needed to push back offensive linemen and an explosive first step that catches opponents off guard. The Eagles will never know whether that potential can turn into reality if he isn't on the field, though.

Robinson has served as the fifth option in the defensive tackle rotation since being drafted in 2025. That could change after Tuesday. The defensive tackle position is in high demand. The Eagles can capitalize by dealing Moro Ojomo or Byron Young, both of whom will be free agents next offseason.

Robinson was praised as a "wrecking ball" in college. The former Nebraska standout is violent at the line of scrimmage and always plays through the whistle. Robinson could be the spark Philly is missing in its disappointing run defense. The Eagles rank 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.1).

3. Jalyx Hunt, OLB

This selection is a bit more intricate than the other two. Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt is already a reliable player on Philly's defense. However, his role has been reduced behind Jonathan Greenard and Nolan Smith lately. Hunt has played in fewer than 45% of the defensive snaps in each of his last four games.

Roseman could swing big by trading Smith at the deadline. He has posted five sacks in eight games and remains under contract in 2027. It'd be a move that brings back valuable draft capital for the Eagles. In that case, Hunt would become Greenard's counterpart, wreaking havoc in the backfield.

Hunt has tallied eight sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 33 quarterback hits in 41 career games. The 25-year-old has shown versatility with six pass breakups and four forced fumbles. The final eight games of 2026 could go a long way toward determining whether Hunt is eventually signed to an extension.

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