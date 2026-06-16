Ranking All 90 Players On Eagles Roster: No. 87 -- CFL Standout Has To Overcome Long Odds

Three spots on the Philadelphia Eagles' 90-man roster ratings have been revealed. 87 more to go.

There's a long journey here to No. 1, as we're batting the bottom of the 90-man roster. This is an opportunity to learn who each player is heading into training camp, and their journey to the Eagles.

As we'll mention every day, these are subjective rankings. The rankings are determined by position on the Eagles' depth chart, their roster chances, and the talent relative to their position. This is not an indictment of the player at all.

Learning about these players is fun, as it gives an inside look at the player -- and a good preview at everyone on the roster.

Who comes in at No. 87? Get to learn who Jose Ramirez is, and his chances of making this team this summer.

Previous rankings

No. 90 -- WR Samori Toure (profile here)

No. 89 -- LB Deontae Lawson (profile here)

No. 88 -- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (profile here)

Background

Ramirez was a two-star recruit at Auburndale High School in Auburndale, Florida. He formerly committed to South Alabama but landed at Arizona and enrolled there in 2017. Ramirez never played a game at Arizona and actually headed to Riverside City Community College to revamp his football career.

The hard work paid off, as Ramirez headed to Eastern Michigan. He finished with 12.0 sacks in his senior season at Eastern Michigan and his 20.5 sacks rank second in school history. The 34 career tackles for loss are also fifth in school history.

Ramirez earned getting drafted in 2023, and managed to stick around this league.

Pro career

A sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, Ramirez was the MAC Player of the Year in 2022. Ramirez didn't make the Buccaneers roster in his rookie season, but remained on the practice squad.

Ramirez led the Buccaneers with 3.0 sacks in the 2024 preseason, making the 53-man roster for the first time. He remained on the active roster all season, despite only playing in four games. He had 29 snaps and two pressures.

Ramirez didn't make the Buccaneers 53-man roster in 2025 and didn't end up on the practice squad. He ended up signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL for the rest of the year, finishing with four tackles and a sack. Ramirez asked for his release in January to pursue an NFL career, in which he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Eagles.

Where Ramirez stands on the Eagles depth chart

The Eagles are loaded at pass rusher, so Ramirez has some long odds towards making the roster. Even a practice squad spot will be hard to get.

Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith are on this roster. Arnold Ebiketie is as close to a roster lock as one can get. The Eagles just signed AJ Epenesa, so he has a good chance to make the roster. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was a no show at minicamp, but he's still on the roster.

Keyshawn James-Newby is a seventh-round pick and Joshua Weru is part of the International Pathway Program. There's a good chance at least one of those players will be on the practice squad -- if not both.

Ramirez may have the longest odds of anyone making the roster, based on how the pass rusher depth chart is set up and the talent on the roster.

Right now, Ramirez is a camp body. That could change if he has a preseason like he did in 2024.