Riq Woolen Makes Trade Deadline Hopes Clear as His Eagles Future Remains Uncertain

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Riq Woolen doesn’t want to leave. The cornerback wants to see the season through with the Eagles, but that's out of his control.

Woolen has struggled in his first nine games with the Eagles, but he is still an attractive trade candidate for teams that believe they can challenge for the Super Bowl. Like, say, the Bears.

It’s up to general manager Howie Roseman to find a dance partner as the trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Riq Woolen trying to focus on football ahead of trade deadline

“It sucks as a human when you don't know the unknown, but you wanna know the unknown, you know what I'm saying?” Woolen said after the Eagles lost for a seventh straight time, falling to the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

“I feel like as a human that always keeps striving to get there until we can know what we know. I'm just blessed to be on this team. I'm blessed to make bonds with all these people here. So, whatever lies ahead, lies ahead. But my heart is here, my heart is with this team, and with the guys I've been working with.” Riq Woolen on trade rumors

There are other players who could be ex-Eagles by the time the trade deadline comes, including Moro Ojomo, Dallas Goedert, and maybe Landon Dickerson.

Could there even be a blockbuster for Jalen Carter?

It’s hard to do one deal, let alone two. Soon enough, we will find out how many times Roseman hits the dance floor.

For his part, Woolen is trying to stay focused on playing football, leaving the heavy lifting to Roseman and his agent on what his immediate future could hold.

“I'm gonna just leave it to them, and whatever I have to do, I still gotta suit up and play football, and I still gotta be able to provide for my family,” he said.

Riq Woolen won't let the NFL trade deadline distract him from what matters most: playing football for the Eagles. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Even if it means he could be traded to a contending team?

“I mean, if you woke up every day with your friends, some of your close friends, and y'all worked hard as hell every day, and you just up and disappear when stuff got hard or when you just up and disappear, then it'd seem kind of weird, especially when it's on you, you know?” Woolen said. “If it's up to Howie and the GM and my agent, then I'm gonna leave it to them. But me as a person, I've worked hard with these guys, and I'd love to be here and stay here with them.”

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