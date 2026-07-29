Eagles Training Camp Day 1 Overreactions: Why Jalen Hurts Will Fix His Biggest Weakness

The first day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books.

The Eagles participated in their first practice of the summer, the start of preparation of a highly anticipated 2026 season. While there are a lot of questions and a lot of predictions for this summer, there are actually practices on the field that will tell the story.

Based on the takeaways and what we learned from the first day of practice, there are always going to be overreactions to each session. Which overreactions are overreactions and which ones are reality.

Jalen Hurts will have a huge season throwing in the middle of the field

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

What Hurts accomplished on the first day of practice is impressive. He had several impressive throws over the middle of the field, including a dart to DeVonta Smith that was over the arms of Quinyon Mitchell -- the definition of a big play.

Hurts has been impressive throwing between the hashmarks, when he actually does it.

Since the 2022 season, Hurts is 77-of-99 throwing between the hashmarks (77.9%) for 855 yards with 10 TD to 3 INT. His 123.7 passer rating is second in the NFL, behind only Lamar Jackson -- who has 40 more attempts between the hashmarks than Hurts.

Hurts has thrown just 99 pass attempts between the hashmarks in that stretch. That's two fewer than Drake Maye and one more than Caleb Williams -- both were rookies last season. Hurts has six fewer attempts between the hashmarks than Tom Brady (105) -- and Brady retired at the end of the 2023 season.

The Eagles have made it clear this offense will involve throwing in the middle of the field. Hurts has looked good doing it, but this is practice in shells and shorts. Only Day 1 of the acclimation period, but the progress is encouraging.

Hurts does appear to have fixed his biggest weakness. We'll see how that progresses this camp.

Jalyx Hunt will start opposite Jonathan Greenard in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hunt had an excellent first day of practice, picking up where he left off in minicamp. He beat Jordan Mailata twice for "sacks," and made a few plays towards the football. This was an impressive day for Hunt.

There is a catch. With Jonathan Greenard on PUP, Hunt was lined up on the right side of the defensive line. Why is that a problem? It's not, but that is where Greenard will be in the regular seaosn.

Greenard is going to play on the right side of the line, where Hunt played on Day 1 of camp. Hunt will be on the right side as long as Greenard is out, but the Eagles will have to see how he plays on the left side of the line if he's going to start opposite of Greenard.

Perhaps Hunt gets more looks on the left side as camp goes on. I predicted Hunt will start in Week 1 opposite Greenard, but way too soon to tell after one practice. Hunt does have the slight lead in the clubhouse.

A.J. Epenesa will have a huge impact in the pass rush this year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Epenesa is getting an excellent opportunity to play more in training camp with Greenard out. This is why it can be a blessing in disguise with Greenard recovering from the pectoral injury.

Lining up on the second team at right defensive end, Epenesa had a good first day of practice. He found himself in the backfield a few times and found his way towards making plays.

Shouldn't be a surprise Epenesa had a good first day. He's a good pass rusher and provided excellent depth on the Bills for years.

A good player when healthy, Epenesa finished with 28 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and a 13.7% pressure rate in 16 games last season -- totaling 2.5 sacks. Epenesa finished with 6+ sacks in each of the three seasons before that (2022 to 2024), and had 20+ pressures in each of the past five seasons (2021 to 2025).

Based on the Eagles injury report (which only Greenard is on it), Epenesa is 100% ready to go. That's an excellent sign he'll have a good summer now that he's on the field.