The Three Matchups That Should Decide Eagles-Rams

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ margin for error in Week 4 was already small after a 27-7 loss in Chicago. Arguably, it’s gotten even thinner against the talented Los Angeles Rams, with DeVonta Smith and Zack Baun both ruled out.

Three matchups should decide whether Philadelphia can bounce back at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles’ ground game, without the threat of Smith, Goedert

Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) are already ruled out, which strips Jalen Hurts of his two most reliable pass-catchers and leaves Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Makai Lemon and Zach Ertz to carry the majority of receiving load.

Those Eagles' absences change the math for Chris Shula and the LA defense, which is without superstars Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.

The Rams typically live in sub packages — an NFL-high 36.3 percent of their defensive snaps have come in dime — and they have yet to allow a rush of 20-plus yards. They rank No. 11 overall in rush defense.

Saquon Barkley is the counter for Philadelphia. He has 174 yards on 34 carries through three games, a 5.1 average, but the production has been front-loaded: 137 yards on 21 first-half carries, 37 yards on 13 in the second half.

Barkley has a strong history against the Rams as an Eagles, topping the 200-yard barrier against LA on two occasions in 2024.

Without Smith stretching the field and forcing extra attention on the perimeter, Philadelphia’s best path is a heavy dose of Barkley that makes Los Angeles come out of dime and play more base.

If the Rams stay light in the box and still bottle Barkley up on early downs, the Eagles’ already uneven offense that is near the bottom of the league in three-and-out rate has little else to hang its hat on.

Speeding up Stafford

Matthew Stafford is coming off a night in Denver in which he was sacked four times and pressured on 45.8 percent of his dropbacks.

Against a clean pocket, the reigning MVP has looked like himself. Under pressure he has been ordinary, including 5-of-18 for 61 yards and an interception against the Broncos.

The goal has to be speeding Stafford up and getting him off his spots. However, the Eagles’ pass rush has been been pedestrian so far with only three sacks in three games, 28th in the league.

Jonathan Greenard is expected to play a larger role after a pitch-count debut in Chicago, Jalyx Hunt has been generating some pressure without finishing, and Jalen Carter is playing through a hairline wrist fracture.

In the two 2024 wins over Los Angeles, Philadelphia sacked Stafford five times each. Last year’s meeting produced only one sack, and the Eagles still needed a blocked field goal on the game’s final play.

A four-man rush that actually moves Stafford off his spot will be the difference between persevering against Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in coverage vs. getting overrun.

Linebackers in coverage without Zack Baun

Eagles' All-Pro LB Zack Baun. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Baun, an All-Pro who’s one of the better coverage linebackers in football, is in the concussion protocol and ruled out.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will start next to Jihaad Campbell and wear the green dot. Trotter’s only prior starts came in Week 18 games when the Eagles rested starters. He is regarded as a high-IQ, instinctive player who is best when going downhill. However, Trotter is not the athlete or playmaker in space that Baun is.

That will matter against a Rams offense that leads the league and ranks second in passing, with Nacua back alongside Adams and Kyren Williams.

Baun’s absence will almost put more of the intermediate and crossing game in Sean McVay’s crosshairs.

The Eagles are also without veteran safety Marcus Epps, so the communication burden in the middle of the field is shared by a thinner group than the one that held Stafford under 200 yards last September — a night Baun opened with an interception.