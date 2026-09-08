PHILADELPHIA - Several Eagles will need to deliver standout performances Sunday when the team hosts the Washington Commanders in their season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

With a new offensive scheme and high-stakes defensive matchups against Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels, these players should carry extra weight in what should be a physical NFC East battle.

QB Jalen Hurts in the new offense

Hurts enters the 2026 season working with his fifth offensive coordinator over the last five seasons. First-time play-caller Sean Mannion, a product of the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay tree, has installed a motion-heavy, wide-zone scheme that features more under-center looks, play-action and timing-based throws than Hurts has typically run.

Hurts has embraced the change publicly while coaches and teammates have praised his diligence, command of the huddle, and extra work to get everyone aligned.

A strong Week 1 showing in the form of accurate throws, efficient decision-making and at least some of the dual-threat element Hurts is known for would help validate the offensive reset after last season’s struggles and help set the tone for a positive campaign.

Dontayvion Wicks as WR2

Wicks arrived via trade from Green Bay in April and signed a one-year, $12.5 million extension through 2027. With A.J. Brown gone, he has emerged as the likely WR2 opposite DeVonta Smith.

A strong camp performance highlighted his rapport with Hurts, crisp route-running and ability to win outside on occasion. First-round rookie Makai Lemon’s hamstring issues opened the door, and Wicks seized it.

However, Wicks has never posted 40 receptions or 600 yards in a season. Sunday will offer the first real chance to prove he can handle a featured role in a timing-based offense.

Big plays or consistent chain-moving catches by Wicks against Washington’s secondary would be a much-needed boost for the passing game.

Landon Dickerson coming off an injury-plagued season

Dickerson endured a brutal 2025 campaign: preseason knee surgery, plus ankle and back issues that limited his usual stellar play. He played through the injuries but graded far below his Pro Bowl standard.

He has returned healthier following stem-cell treatment in Colombia and a surgery-free offseason. The Eagles reworked his contract and eliminated the final season, reflecting both belief and caution.

In theory, the new wide-zone running scheme relies on interior movement and physicality. Dickerson must stay healthy and recapture his 2024 form to help open lanes for Saquon Barkley and protect Hurts.

A clean Week 1 against a Commanders front that mixes looks would signal the offensive line is back to being a strength.

Jalen Carter and his new contract

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter signed a four-year, $152 million extension in July that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, with $106 million guaranteed.

Carter now faces the immediate pressure to dominate Washington’s injury-depleted offensive line. Collapsing the pocket and generating interior pressure on Daniels would help justify the investment early on and offer positive signals to Vic Fangio, whose defense needs its star interior presence at peak form.

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell as potential spies

Zack Baun, coming off a second consecutive All-Pro-level season, and second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell form a versatile, athletic tandem at linebacker that Fangio can deploy in multiple ways.

Both can rush, cover and play in space. Against Daniels’ mobility particularly, they are logical spy candidates or contain players who can chase him down on designed runs and scrambles.