What I Expect The Eagles To Do In NFL Draft: Is A Veteran Pass Rusher Coming To Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be busy during the NFL Draft.

There are a lot of goals the Eagles want to accomplish, and a lot of positions they'll address. This is a talented roster that needs some depth in key area -- along with future starters in others.

The Eagles haven't exactly hinted what they'll do in this draft. There's still a hint by general manager Howie Roseman on what they'll do with their first-round pick.

"When you're talking about the first-round picks, you're hoping you're getting a two-contract player that has Pro Bowl potential," Roseman said last week. "So you're looking at it over hopefully 8, 9, 10-year period. Then I think as you go through the draft, those expectations change just based on really the research on those picks."

Reasonable expectations for a first-round pick right?

This is what I expect the Eagles to do in this NFL Draft, and where they may be leaning.

Acquire a veteran pass rusher

This has been on the Eagles shopping list since being outbid by the Carolina Panthers for Jaelan Phillips. The Eagles know how valuable a premium pass rusher is for their defense, and they don't have the depth behind Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

There could already be a deal agreed upon, but not finalized. Philadelphia has been linked to Jonathan Greenard for weeks now, as he's the player the front office has set their sights on.

Greenard had a pressure rate of 18.1% last season, with 47 pressures and 12 QB hits -- but only 3.0 sacks. Prior to last year, Greenard had 24.5 sacks and 122 pressures in the prior two seasons with the Vikings and Houston Texans.

Greenard is the player that would immediately start on an already good defensive. He would be the top pass rusher with Hunt and Smith contributing.

Drafting offensive player in first round

The Eagles are going to address the offense in Round 1, whether that's on the offensive line or for a skill position player. They'll need to address a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson and find a player that can immediately contribute at guard in Week 1. Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Freeling fit that bill.

There are a few still position players that entice the Eagles. Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq are two of them, but Philadelphia likely isn't getting either at No. 23. The Eagles would have to trade up for either player -- same for the two offensive linemen mentioned above.

Never say never, but it would be surprising to see the Eagles go defense in Round 1.

Trade out of No. 23

Another move that would be surprising? If the Eagles just stayed at No. 23, as this draft feels like one which the Eagles will trade up.

Roseman has shown he'll trade up and get the player he wants if able to. The Eagles have talked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15) and New York Jets (No. 16) about a potential trade up and there at are a few candidates to move up and make a deal.

This is been common for the Eagles over the last five years. They traded up in the first round for DeVonta Smith (2021), Jordan Davis (2022), Jalen Carter (2023), and Jihaad Campbell (2025) -- all starters on this current team (three of which are premium players).

There are long-term starters to be found in Round 1, especially on the offensive line. That might be the position the Eagles attempt to move up for, a 8-to-10 year starter on an already talented team.