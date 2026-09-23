PHILADELPHIA – He’s here, he’s there, he’s every (bleeping) where, DeVonta Smith, DeVonta Smith. The Eagles receiver did his best impersonation of Roy Kent in Ted Lasso during Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Jalen Hurts targeted his No. 1 receiver 13 times in the 24-20 win, including four times on the drive that led to the game-winning touchdown pass to Darius Cooper. Smith brought the Eagles to the doorstep with several clutch catches, including a 19-yard reception to the Tennessee 3-yard line with 14 seconds left.

“The ball finds guys who get open and win and do things right,” said offensive coordinator Sean Mannion on Wednesday as the Eagles (2-0) begin preparations to travel to Chicago for a Monday night contest against the Bears (1-1).

“Smitty's a tremendous player. He sets a standard for our offense, for our team in terms of the way he works every day. It's not an accident.”

Smith is always the last receiver to go through individual drills during Eagles practices. Last, but far from least. He made 10 catches in Nashville, just one away from tying his career high set two years ago against the Steelers. He finished with 117 yards and a 22-yard touchdown.

DeVonta Smith The Focal Point Of Eagles' Offense

Nick Sirianni and DeVonta Smith talk during a practice leading up to the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Titans. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“Smitty's a guy who comes in here ready to work, is a total professional,” said Mannion. “He does things right every time. And so, it's no surprise that you're in a two-minute drill, the ball's gonna find you.

“He’s certainly a focal point of our offense, one of several, and some of that is intentional, and then some of it is, I think, just a byproduct of him working to get open on every snap, and Jalen has a ton of trust in him.”

The Eagles found a way to get all their receivers involved – except, of course, for Elijah Moore, who was inactive for a second straight game.

Tay Wicks caught big passes after big passes, on third and fourth downs, to finish with five catches for 74 yards; rookie Makai Lemon had a 14-yard catch on third-and-eight to keep alive the Eagles’ first touchdown drive of the game; Hollywood Brown had two jet sweeps; Cooper had two catches for 26 yards, including the 3-yard game-winner.

Smith, though, sets the tone.

“Definitely a focal point for us,” said Mannion. “Some of that (13 targets) was very deliberate. Some of it was in a two-minute where you're not necessarily thinking of it in the same way, but he's able to win. I just can't speak more highly of him in terms of the worker and the professional he is every day.”

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!