Why The Brandon Graham-Eagles Reunion Never Materialized

Brandon Graham won't be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles after all.

Graham said he was "officially done" during a Breakfast With The Birds appearance Tuesday morning. He wanted to break the news first, but admitted he'll still be around the Jefferson Health Training Complex -- just like he was last year before he came back.

The longest-tenured player in Eagles history, Graham finishes his Eagles career with a franchise-record 215 games played. He also played the most seasons in an Eagles uniform (16) while finishing third in franchise history in sacks (79.5) -- behind only Reggie White (124.0) and Trent Cole (85.5).

This retirement won't have a press conference announcing a farewell to the game. That's been done before. Graham will go quietly into the night after un-retiring to help out the Eagles pass rush last year, and playing well in a relief role.

Graham was hoping to return to help out the Eagles pass rush this year, even though the signs were there Philadelphia was ready to move on.

The truth? They just didn't need Brandon Graham this time.

Graham wanted to be back during training camp

The Eagles kept their conversations with Graham close to the vest throughout training camp, but nothing materialized. Graham wanted to be back during training camp so he could play a full season, even though he didn't need to return in the early stages of the summer.

Once the Eagles got towards the heat of camp with the joint practices in New England, Graham wasn't brought back onto the roster. There was the first sign a return was unlikely.

Whether there was an offer or not for Graham is unclear, but Graham did want to return at some point in August. The Eagles didn't add Graham after their initial 53-man roster was released, another sign both sides moved on.

With Jonathan Greenard getting off PUP (pectoral injury) by the roster deadline, there wasn't much sense for the Eagles to bring Graham back at that point.

The Eagles are set at pass rusher

Give the Eagles credit for adding significantly more depth at pass rusher this offseason than the year prior. The Eagles added a No. 1 pass rusher in Jonathan Greenard this offseason, seeing the impact Jaelan Phillips had on Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith last year.

Hunt is a year better -- and was arguably the best player in camp this summer. Smith also was a more impactful pass rusher in a rotation, giving the Eagles three good pass rushers at the top of the rotation.

The depth is better too, as the Eagles spent more money on Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa this offseason than they did on Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche the year prior. Both are better and more proven pass rushers in a rotation, providing value on third down.

Those are the Eagles' five pass rushers. They just didn't need Graham on the edge to open the season.

The Eagles are five deep at defensive tackle as well, so they didn't need Graham as insurance there either. There just wasn't room on the roster for Graham.

Graham is done right?

Don't expect a midseason comeback this time around. Graham doesn't want to return midseason and the Eagles aren't in a situation where a player suddenly retires and the backups aren't productive enough to help out the starters.

Never say never with Graham, but he has very likely played his last NFL game. This one feels final.

Even if the Eagles asked Graham to come back, it would take a lot for him to consider. Graham had his farewell last season, helping out when the Eagles really needed him.

The Eagles shouldn't need Graham this year.

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