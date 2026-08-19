Za'Darius Smith Is Just the Latest Retired Eagles Player To Return To NFL

So much for retirement.

Just 10 months after announcing his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles, Za'Darius Smith is back in the NFL. Smith returned to the league and ended his retirement after signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this week, and signaled a potential return when he was in talks with the Cleveland Browns prior to signing with Atlanta.

Smith was with the Eagles for five games last season, signing with the team after Week 1 of the season. The Eagles needed pass rush help, and Smith was the star of a group that featured Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche.

That only lasted five games, as Smith abruptly retired in early October amidst a depleted pass rush in Philadelphia. The decision was personal and had nothing to do with the Eagles, yet Smith was the latest in a list of players to abruptly retire while playing for the Eagles.

Some of those players did come back, while others decided their stop in Philadelphia would be the final one in their career. In Smith's case, it never felt like he was truly done with football.

How did the other Eagles' that abruptly retired while playing for them come back -- if at all?

Myles Jack (2023)

This is the most notable player that retired with the Eagles during the middle of the season, and the Eagles didn't even get through training camp when Jack decided he didn't want to play football anymore.

Jack retired two weeks after signing with the Eagles, and actually was with the first team at linebacker on the first day he practiced with the team. He retired abruptly to go to trade school, then un-retired and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers three months later.

Jack actually played three games with the Steelers before never playing in another NFL game.

Other Eagles that abruptly retired in recent years

Jaire Alexander (2025)

The Eagles traded for Alexander last November, but he was placed on the reserve/retired list just 11 days later. Alexander admitted he retired because his knees were swelling up again, so he made the decision to retire without ever playing a game for the team.

This had nothing to dow with the Eagles, but something that happened with Alexander's body that put football on the backburner. Never say never, but Alexanders' decision seemed final.

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (2026)

The Eagles signed Tyron-Shoyinka to a one-year deal in March, but he was not present for the open OTA practices to the media nor the mandatory minicamp. Tyron-Shoyinka retired days after mandatory minicamp came to a close and didn't give a reason.

The Eagles countered quickly, signing A.J. Epenesa at the conclusion of minicamp. Epenesa is going to be on this team as a rotational pass rusher entering Week 1 (pending on if Jonathan Greenard is back).

DeVante Parker (2024)

Parker signed with the Eagles in March of 2024, but retired in May during OTAs -- citing to spend more time with his family and children. He actually practiced with the team before making his decision.

Parker was 31 years old and played nine seasons, and was expected to compete for the WR3 spot that offseason. The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson that August.

How will Smith fare in Atlanta?

Smith showed he could still play in his brief stint with the Eagles, but his heart wasn't into football at that stage of his life. Could the Eagles culture have played a role? Possibly, but Smith wanted to win a Super Bowl and that's was his reason for signing with the Eagles.

Smith may have seen the writing on the wall and said goodbye. He'll certainly speak on his retirement when he talks to Atlanta media.

Not only will Smith have significant playing time with the Falcons, but he also played for head coach Kevin Stefanski with the Browns. There's enough of a reason to return -- outside of the $6 million contract.

While it's awkward Smith played for the Eagles, it did happen. He was willing to give football another shot, no matter how things broke down in Philadelphia.