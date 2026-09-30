PHILADELPHIA - Making lineup changes once the season begins can be very difficult. Several days between games may sound like a lot, but it really isn’t. Short weeks like the Eagles' are on now, after losing to the Bears on Monday night and hosting the Rams on Sunday, making it even harder to shuffle players in and out.

You have to be careful not to overreact, because the Eagles are 2-1, though a tough stretch of games awaits - home against the Rams, in London against the Jaguars, home against the Panthers and Cowboys.

Here are three moves to consider along with three nonpersonnal suggestions:

JEREMIAH TROTTER. Give the linebacker snaps on defense. Second-year LB Jihaad Campbell is struggling and, after the summer Trotter had, maybe it’s time to throw him in, at least on running downs. It’s obvious that the Eagles miss Nakobe Dean, and not just his ability to blitz and play the run, but his leadership. Even when Dean was rehabbing, he was active on the sidelines, encouraging and pointing things out to his fellow linebackers. His leadership is what the Eagles miss most, because nobody has stepped into the leadership void to help steady things when adversity strikes.

SAFETY SWITCH. Ideally, both safeties should take a seat – Drew Mukuba and Marcus Epps. They have struggled in all three games. Neither has covered or tackled anywhere near well enough. Though Mukuba had nine tackles against the Bears, he had plenty of misses, too. Swapping both out may be too much, so choose to sit one. It should probably be Epps because Mukuba was a second-round draft pick and is still just 23.

What would the options be?

Start Michael Carter. His battle with Epps went deep into the summer before Epps did something to win the job. Maybe Epps’ experience gave him the final edge, and Carter was transitioning from cornerback. The season is nearly a month old now. Transition time is up. Throw Carter in there more. Perhaps we saw that happen in Chicago when Epps played just 27 snaps (38 percent) to Carter’s 20 (28 percent).

What else could the Eagles try? Cooper DeJean could be a full-time safety possibility, though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is on record saying that he doesn’t want him to play there on every defensive snap. But that was before Kenny Moore was signed last week. Moore can play the slot. Instead, it looks like they will try to make him a safety like they did with Michael Carter.

A mix-and-match situation is a very real possibility with DeJean and Carter splitting time back there and Moore playing the slot when DeJean flops back to safety.

Like the linebacker position, where the Eagles miss Dean, the same could be said for Reed Blankenship, who was a leader on the back end.

Could Making A Move At Guard Help?

Willie Lampkin has yet to make an NFL start, but could he be in line to do that as the offensive line continues to struggle? | Getty Images

CHANGE AT GUARD. It’s probably too soon to give up on Cam Jurgens at left guard, and there’s no guarantee Willie Lampkin is the savior. He’s like a backup quarterback whose fan bases would rather see play. On this team, though, with Andy Dalton backing up Jalen Hurts, that is probably a bad analogy. It’s probably too early for this move, but it’s worth keeping an eye on if the offensive line and Jurgens don't hold UP better in pass protection, particularly when it comes to picking up the blitz.

NONPERSONNEL SUGGESTIONS/OBSERVATIONS

-Throw the screen pass into the wastebasket. It’s a yardage loser.

-Get Zach Ertz more involved. The tight end played in his first game just a week after being signed to the practice squad, so his role should increase over the coming days and weeks, even when/if Dallas Goedert returns.

-Unleash Jonathan Greenard. He played just 18 snaps, which was 11 fewer than Arnold Ebikeite. Greenard's snaps will rise once he gets back into football shape. The Eagles have just three sacks in three games, and Nolan Smith has the only one among the edge rushers.

That leads to this question: Where has Jalyx Hunt been? He looked like a surefire Pro Bowler in August, and many predicted he would reach double figures in sacks.

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