The Falcons have officially completed their NFL Draft as they select Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter with the 228 pick.

Hofrichter started all 49 games in his four years at Syracuse, and was a candidate for the Ray Guy award as the nation’s top punters. He was also a three time All-ACC choice in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Hofrichter ended his career No. 1 at Syracuse in punting yardage, second in gross average, and second in number of punts. His hang time was one of the bests in college football last season.

Coming in at 5’10, Hofrichter has below average size as a punter, but his leg strength tells a different story. His ability to punt and kick field goals makes him a solid option to have on special teams. If it’s one thing we know the Falcons like, it’s a payer that can play multiple positions.

Earlier today, the Falcons released Punter Sam Irwin-Hill.

This means Hofrichter and Ryan Allen will most likely compete for the starting job when training camp begins. They already have a field goal kicker set in place with Younghoe Koo holding down those duties, so his job should not be in jeopardy.

It looks like the Falcons were looking to find their kicker of the future, and Hofrichter impressed them with his strong leg.