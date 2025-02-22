Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Falcons Dump QB Kirk Cousins
However unrealistic it is on paper, NFL pundits continue to suggest the Atlanta Falcons could find a trade partner for quarterback Kirk Cousins.
On Feb. 22, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton proposed the Falcons trade Cousins to the Cleveland Browns for a 2025 fourth-round pick.
Moton argued, as many analysts have this offseason, that the Browns are a potential landing spot for Cousins because of Cleveland's need for a bridge quarterback, his previous relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski and no guaranteed money left on Cousins' contract after 2025.
"The Browns can still take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Alternatively, they could also target edge-rusher Abdul Carter or receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter with Cousins on the roster on a manageable deal," wrote Moton.
"Cleveland may get the Falcons to pay some of Cousins' 2025 salary. After this year, he has no guaranteed money left on his contract, so the Browns can outright cut him if they want to bring Watson back into the fold or start a quarterback from this year's draft in 2026."
Moton argued the deal would make sense for the Falcons because they would avoid having a quarterback on an $180 million deal as a backup.
"From the Falcons' perspective, they can move on from an expensive backup quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. will be their starter for the foreseeable future," wrote Moton.
The Falcons will save money if they trade Cousins before March 19. On the fifth day of the new league year, the Falcons owe the veteran quarterback $10 million.
But they wouldn't save much salary cap space if Cousins is traded before June 1. In fact, the team's cap savings is set to be just $2.5 million in that situation according to Over the Cap.
The Falcons could save $27.5 million with a post-June 1 trade. However, keeping Cousins on the roster that long will trigger the $10 million bonus, and it could be significantly harder to find a trade partner in the summer after free agency and the draft.
Retaining Cousins until the summer could result in the team releasing the quarterback and having $10 million fewer.
Releasing Cousins, though, is still the most likely scenario for the quarterback this offseason. Even if the Browns are interested, they know Cousins has a no-trade clause. He could nix any deal and force the Falcons to release him before March 19 to avoid paying the bonus.
Then, the Browns could add Cousins without giving up a draft pick.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons don't plan to let the Cousins situation linger into the summer. Fowler reported on Feb. 16 that the team has set March 19 as their artificial deadline to determine Cousins' future.
Moton proposed his Cousins trade pitch as a move "that would shake up free agency." It certainly would, but that doesn't mean it has a very high chance of happening.