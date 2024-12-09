Falcons' Kirk Cousins Joins Dubious Club After No TDs in Week 14
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins struck Ray-Ray McCloud for an 11-yard touchdown early in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 3. That was Cousins' 17th touchdown pass in just under nine games.
But Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown since then.
It's now been 16 quarters since Cousins tossed a touchdown. The four-game touchdown-less streak is the longest of Cousins' career. With the drought, the veteran quarterback also joined a club that he never wanted to be part of before the season began.
According to 92.9 The Game's Mike Conti, Cousins is the sixth signal caller over the past 10 seasons to go four straight games without a touchdown pass.
Three of the other six quarterbacks on the list were rookies when the streak occurred. The other two were Daniel Jones and Cam Newton.
While Cousins has struggled to find the end zone, he is connecting with the opposition with regularity. In each of the past four games, Cousins has tossed at least one interception. In the last two weeks combined, he's had 6 picks.
In Week 14, Cousins finished 23 of 37 for 344 yards, which was good enough for a 9.3 yards per attempt average. But he also had two interceptions with no touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the quarterback who replaced Cousins for the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold, had no problem with touchdown passes on Sunday. Darnold had 347 passing yards with a career-best 5 touchdowns.
The verdict is still out on a couple of those quarterbacks who made Conti's dubious list. But the New York Giants released Daniel Jones this season, and Cam Newton didn't last much longer in the league after his touchdown-less streak.
Cousins is signed through the 2027 season, but he might not keep his starting job much longer. Falcons fans once again called for Cousins to be benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. after Sunday's loss.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, though, expressed during his postgame press conference that he will be staying with Cousins behind center.
Cousins will look to end his touchdown-less streak in Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.