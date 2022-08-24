Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has had an offseason experience, to say the least.

After what can best be described as one of the most eventful uneventful off-seasons in recent memory, the former Pro Bowler has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, fully recovered from shoulder surgery, and is back with the team on the practice field.

For a majority of the offseason, Jones appeared to be on his way out. From reports of his departure being "imminent" to Falcons coaches Arthur Smith and Dean Pees repeatedly not mentioning his name when discussing the linebackers, few signs pointed in the direction that Jones would return to the team.

However, there was one big thing that did: he's contractually obligated to do so and releasing him would have very little cap space benefits. If Jones were to leave, trading him would've been the most financially beneficial option, but required another team to want his services.

By all accounts, Jones didn't seem to have much of a market, as he's coming off a down 2021 season that featured a number of low-intensity reps and a reported attitude that wasn't what the Falcons were looking for.

Granted, Jones was one tackle shy of matching his career high, but there were simply too many snaps where he lacked the physicality and aggression Pees needs from his linebackers.

In Jones' absence, free agent addition Rashaan Evans and returning third-year pro Mykal Walker have seen the bulk of the work at linebacker, with Nick Kwiatkoski, Troy Andersen, Dorian Etheridge and Nate Landman rotating in behind them.

Jones started 16 games last season at weakside linebacker, and his athleticism is still as good as ever. Perhaps with a season under his belt in Pees' defense and an offseason of reflection, things will go differently for Jones this year, both on and off the field.

Seemingly a foregone conclusion that his days in Atlanta were done, Jones' surprising return to the team and journey to re-establish himself amongst the game's best linebackers starts today, as the Falcons will begin the first of two joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars.