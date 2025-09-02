Atlanta Falcons Announce a Pair of Roster Moves
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – With the regular season officially getting underway for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the team can officially say that its 2025 roster is set. The team announced a pair of signings to its practice squad on Tuesday, as well as a release.
On Monday morning, NFL insider Jordan Shultz reported that for training camp invitee Ronnie Perkins was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad. Perkins most recently played for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, where he appeared in five games, making 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Before his time in the UFL, Perkins notably struggled with various injuries that have kept him off the field since being drafted in the third round in 2021.
In addition to the Perkins re-signing, the Falcons added interior defensive lineman Simeon Barrow. He was an undrafted rookie out of Miami (FL), where he had at least three sacks in each of his four seasons in college, including 5.5 sacks as a senior. The training camp invitee played in all three preseason games, where he recorded a pair of tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.
In a corresponding move, the Falcons released offensive tackle Brandon Parker to open a practice squad spot.
Parker had previously been in a roster battle with rookie Jack Nelson but had missed out on the active roster last week. The team made additional moves to acquire Michael Jerrell in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, before also signing Ryan Hayes and Carter Warren to their practice squad after they cleared waivers on Wednesday.
The Falcons had an additional practice squad spot by virtue of retaining German kicker Lenny Krieg with the International Player Pathway Program. With this official addition of Perkins and Barrow, plus the release of Parker, the Falcons will have occupied all 17 practice spots.
“You guys know really well how much we value our practice squad guys by the amount of flexes we had last year,” Head coach Raheem Morris said during training camp.
Both Perkins and Barrow will provide valuable depth for the Falcons.