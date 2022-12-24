Falcons vs. Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson OUT - But Who Else?

Who's in and who's out for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's contest?

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens are set for battle on Christmas Eve - but several players on each side won't get the present of suiting up.

Perhaps the most noteworthy is Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out on Thursday with a knee injury. He'll be replaced by third-year pro Tyler Huntley, who's battling through a shoulder ailment of his own. Moreover, starting cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) were also officially listed as out following practice Thursday.

Baltimore will also be without Devin Duvernay, who has more touchdowns (three) than any other of the team's receivers. Duvernay suffered a broken right foot during Tuesday's practice and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

On the Falcons side, backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was also dubbed inactive on Thursday with a knee injury, marking the fourth consecutive game he's missed. The only other Falcon to miss a practice was running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was out Wednesday for a pre-planned veteran rest day, as he is most weeks.

Here are the official inactives for both sides ...

Falcons

OL Chuma Edoga

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

DL Matt Dickerson

OLB David Anenih

The Falcons signed Anenih off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad earlier this week but evidently don't feel the rookie is ready to make his debut.

Fenton, acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs at the trade deadline, has been inactive for the last several weeks.

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Marcus Peters

DL Calais Campbell

RB Kenyan Drake

OG Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

Huntley was questionable entering Saturday but is confirmed good to go. He'll be backed up by rookie quarterback Anthony Brown, who made his professional debut two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Peters will be replaced by second-year pro Brandon Stephens, a third-round pick out of Southern Methodist who's started two games this year.

Atlanta and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. inside M&T Bank Stadium.

